Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Sponsors New Technology Labs for Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio (BGCSA) to bring three new technology centers to Club members in the community. The $320,000 project includes three newly renovated labs with state-of-the-art laptops and new furniture for BGCSA youth to use for homework, college and career prep, and other important projects.

This project will support more than 570 members served at BGCSA’s Calderon, Eastside and Mays Clubhouses. Across all BGCSA Clubhouses, 95% of youth served are from historically marginalized communities that often lack equitable access to technology. The labs renovated and furnished by CCSWB will help bridge the digital divide that greatly impacts much of San Antonio’s youth.

“We’re proud to have partnered with BGCSA for many years to empower their mission to serve local youth,” said Jean Claude Tissot, president of CCSWB. “What began with an initial update of one computer lab in 2021, has become a building block to provide BGCSA kids critical access to technology.”

Boys & Girls Clubs San Antonio CEO Ada Saenz added, “BGCSA works to serve the youth that need us most in whatever ways possible. These three new tech labs are going to continually make long-term impacts on our youths’ outcomes.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio: BGCSA provides a life changing Club experience and after school help that assures success is within reach off every child who enters our doors. A huge focus of the organization is ensuring Club members are all on track to graduate from high school on time and with a solid plan for their futures. BGCSA’s programs provide avenues for Club members to gain life skills centered around academic success, good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

About CCSWB: Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs more than 8,000 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world with an outstanding history spanning more than 91 years. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, Arca Continental serves more than 118 million consumers in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental also produces and markets snacks under the brand names Wise in the U.S., Bokados in Mexico and Inalecsa in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com.