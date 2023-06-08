Georgia Aquarium and Margaritaville Vacation Club Bring Island Vibes to Dolphin Coast Gallery with New Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlanta’s newest resort in Centennial Park, Margaritaville Vacation Club® – Atlanta, extended its commitment to the city today, announcing its presenting partnership of Georgia Aquarium’s Dolphin Coast presentation and gallery.

To kick off the partnership, Margaritaville Vacation Club also announced it would donate $10,000 to Georgia Aquarium’s Sponsored Education Admissions (SEA) Grant, which provides free self-guided admission to select Title I Schools in the State of Georgia. The program ensures that diverse audiences, regardless of economic status, have an opportunity to experience the wonders of the aquarium.

“As a global leisure travel company, hospitality and responsible tourism is at the heart of all we do, and we strive to positively impact the world around us,” said Jeff Myers, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Wyndham Destinations. “Our partnership with Georgia Aquarium helps support a leading nonprofit in our newest timeshare destination – the vibrant city of Atlanta. And we could not think of a more perfect pairing for the laid-back, adventurous lifestyle of the Margaritaville Vacation Club brand than Dolphin Coast.”

Newly rebranded as the Margaritaville Vacation Club Dolphin Coast, the daily 15-minute, trainer-led presentations give aquarium guests a glimpse into the beauty, athleticism and intelligence of the common bottlenose dolphin. The Dolphin Coast gallery lobby will soon be outfitted with a brand-new roseate spoonbill and scarlet ibis habitat featuring both aquatic and arboreal elements – the first habitat of its kind at Georgia Aquarium. By providing a glimpse at these colorful and gregarious birds up close, the new gallery exhibit will educate guests on the diversity and delicate balance of coastal ecosystems.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Margaritaville Vacation Club as a partner of Georgia Aquarium – and to the Downtown Atlanta community,” said Brian Davis, Ph.D., president and CEO of Georgia Aquarium. “Millions of guests who visit our aquarium get the unique opportunity to learn about dolphins and their important role in our ocean’s ecosystem. Partnerships like these are crucial to our mission to inspire awareness and preservation of aquatic animals and their ecosystem – our world’s oceans.”

One of Atlanta’s newest landmark buildings, the Margaritaville Vacation Club resort first opened its doors for guests in June 2022 and celebrates its one year anniversary this month. Dual-branded with Club Wyndham, the 22-story urban oasis is located on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park and features spacious one-bedroom standard and one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe and presidential suites that bring the relaxed escapism of Margaritaville to life.

Situated at the base of the resort tower and open to the public, the two-story Margaritaville Restaurant is now offering a signature cocktail, Fins To The Left®, to benefit the Georgia Aquarium. Blended with Margaritaville Silver Tequila, Blue Curaçao and the restaurant’s house margarita blend, the blue cocktail gives a nod to the ocean waters the common bottlenose dolphin call home. Twenty-five percent of each specialty drink purchase this summer will be donated back to the aquarium.

Existing Margaritaville Vacation Club and Club Wyndham timeshare owners can book their stay at Margaritaville Vacation Club – Atlanta by visiting MargaritavilleVacationClub.com.

Non-owners can test drive the vacation ownership life by booking a stay through the Wyndham Destinations booking platform ExtraHolidays.com. For a limited time and on select dates only, travelers and staycationers alike who book a qualifying three-night rental stay at the new Atlanta resort will enjoy a free Sleep Under the Sea experience* during their second night in the city. Open to children ages seven and up accompanied by an adult (21+), the Sleep Under the Sea program allows visitors to explore Georgia Aquarium after dark and spend the night with a view of one its captivating gallery windows.

To learn more about Georgia Aquarium and its exhibits, as well as to purchase admissions, please visit GeorgiaAquarium.org.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and Humane Certified by American Humane. It is the first aquarium in the U.S. to be designated a Center for Species Survival by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries. For more information, visit georgiaaquarium.org

About Margaritaville Vacation Club®

Inspired by the laid-back, adventurous lifestyle and escapism of its namesake, Margaritaville Vacation Club® transports travelers to paradise, with locations and vacations for all states of mind. Guests will enjoy relaxing resorts featuring spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, most with fully equipped kitchens that include a bar area complete with a Frozen Concoction Maker®. This isn’t just a vacation – it’s a state of mind. Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham operates under the Wyndham Destinations umbrella as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. As part of the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Margaritaville Vacation Club® owners have access to hundreds of resorts around the world for a lifetime of incredible vacation experiences.

Follow the “fin” on Twitter: @MVilleVC; Facebook: @MargaritavilleVacationClub; and Instagram: @MvilleVC.