NuScale Power Partners with Accelerant Solutions to Develop Small Modular Reactor Operator Training Program

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a signing ceremony on June 7, 2023, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) and Accelerant Solutions announced an agreement for the development and implementation of a NuScale Licensed Operator Training Program.

Since 2020, NuScale and Accelerant Solutions have collaborated to develop lesson plans to train plant operators on operating systems, use of operating procedures, and the NuScale control room simulator. The agreement entails Accelerant Solutions and its strategic technology partner Tecnatom USA leveraging their first-of-a-kind PLANT™ software, which uses interactive visual aids and a single, authoritative source for all drawings and documents that can be easily shared between lessons.

The collaboration between NuScale and Accelerant Solutions builds upon NuScale’s innovations in control room staffing and will accelerate nuclear energy training for the innovative VOYGR™ power plant design. VOYGR power plant configurations up to the 12-module, VOYGR-12 924 MWe power plant can be operated safely and reliably with a minimum of three licensed operators from a single control room – a feature approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff.

“ We are excited to sign this agreement today with Accelerant because this partnership sets the stage for the successful training for future VOYGR plant operators,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer.

The forging of this partnership marks an important training program milestone and forms a significant alliance between NuScale and Accelerant Solutions to bring best practices, a robust training program, and a breakthrough plant design to all future NuScale customers.

" We are thrilled to be selected as NuScale's SMR training partner,” said Billy Mack, President of Accelerant Solutions. “ This partnership will accelerate power for all humankind. We are committed to delivering the highest-quality training programs to NuScale's clients.”

In addition to the development of an operator-training program, NuScale is also preparing the nuclear workforce of tomorrow through the deployment of Energy Exploration (E2) Centers, including recently launching the first international E2 Center at the University Politehnica of Bucharest in Romania

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Accelerant Solutions

Accelerant Solutions is a leading U.S.-based centralized nuclear training organization with extensive experience in training, innovation, and compliance in the nuclear industry. The company provides unparalleled expertise in training and development, enabling clients to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. In recent years, Accelerant Solutions, in partnership with Tecnatom, has developed and implemented breakthrough digital training solutions bringing efficiency and quality of nuclear training to a new level in the U.S. nuclear industry. For more information about Accelerant Solutions, visit www.discoveraccelerant.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

