Mouser Electronics Explores the Intersection of Smart-Home Tech with Matter Protocol in Empowering Innovation Together Series

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, launches the next installment of their award-winning Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) series highlighting the Matter protocol. With this installment, Mouser brings together global technology experts from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and industry-leading manufacturers to explore all aspects of Matter, from market introduction to design specifications.

With its widespread industry support from leading semiconductor manufacturers, including NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Nordic Semiconductor and Microchip Technology Inc., Matter promises to revolutionize smart home technology. In this installment, Mouser provides insights and resources to equip engineers and developers with the knowledge needed to design products that harness the power of this new standard. To review the enlightening new series, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/matter-protocol/.

The Matter series features two new episodes of The Tech Between Us podcast, hosted by Mouser's Director of Technical Content Raymond Yin. In episodes part one and two, Yin is joined by Chris LaPré, Chief Technical Officer at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. The pair cover the market's introduction to Matter and explore the types of smart home devices compatible with the new standard. They also dive into the role the CSA plays with Matter and the future focus areas of interest. A third podcast, In Between the Tech, features an interview with Sujata Neidig, Director of Marketing for Wireless Connectivity at NXP Semiconductors. She'll discuss the types of hardware and software behind the Matter protocol, how it impacts manufacturers when it comes to product design and development, as well as what considerations engineers need to make when designing with Matter.

"Matter provides an exciting and innovative way to connect manufacturers, engineers, and consumers through a unified protocol, " says Raymond Yin, Mouser Electronics' Director of Technical Content and host of The Tech Between Us podcast. "I'm thrilled to see and share how companies and individuals are helping create a world of interconnected devices that bring us together by utilizing the Matter standard."

Through educational interviews, infographics, articles, webinars and blogs, this installment explores topics like how to choose a suitable System-on-Module (SoM) for integration, tips for using Matter in product development, tutorials on developing applications based on Matter and more.

Episode co-sponsors include manufacturers Nordic Semiconductor, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs, Infineon Technologies and Microchip Technology Inc. Mouser's EIT program continues to deliver a variety of insightful content to complement the conversation on The Tech Between Us podcast.

Following the Matter standard, the EIT series will further explore digital therapeutics, environmental sensors, Wi-Fi 7, and industrial machine vision. It will uncover the technical developments needed to keep pace with the evolving world, as well as highlight various new products in the marketplace. Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

