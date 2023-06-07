Pinnacle Business Systems Named 2023 South Central Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

EDMOND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Business Systems has been named Arctic Wolf’s South Central Regional Partner of the Year for 2023. This honor recognizes the company’s commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

“We are excited and proud of this designation from Arctic Wolf. It means a lot to us to be recognized as the South Central Regional Partner of the Year because we take great pride in the market we serve and our ability to bring a new approach to security operations to our customers. We are proud to be a part of the Arctic Wolf “Pack” as they exhibit the quality of excellence that we look for in our partnerships,” said Rob Anderson, CEO at Pinnacle Business Systems.

Celebrating their sixth year, The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

An industry-leading provider of information technology solutions, Pinnacle Business Systems designs and implements cost-effective, scalable solutions for customers across various industries and has done so for more than 35 years. Pinnacle focuses on providing clients with the expertise needed to assess, architect, implement, and manage information technology initiatives. Key relationships with industry leading manufacturers and an approach to full-solution services uniquely qualifies Pinnacle to deliver the right solution for each customers’ specific business outcome.

“The Arctic Wolf partner community has demonstrated their commitment to security operations and embraced our vision of ending cyber risk for all, enabling them to play a vital role in the security journey of their customers,” said Will Briggs, senior vice president, global channels, Arctic Wolf. “Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements.”

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization’s disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

