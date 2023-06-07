CUPE 718 Welcomes South Arm Community Centre Workers

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Arm Community Centre workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining CUPE, Canada’s largest public sector union. The new union members will become part of CUPE Local 718, the same local that represents the majority of City of Richmond staff.

“We are proud to welcome South Arm Community Centre workers to our union,” said Dal Benning, President of CUPE 718. “We look forward to working with the employer to negotiate a first collective agreement and building a positive working relationship that maintains a fair and inclusive work environment for CUPE members and strengthens services for patrons.”

The diverse group of approximately 165 workers at South Arm Community Centre provide a wide range of services including fitness instruction, recreation programming, youth services and child care. By joining CUPE, workers strengthen their collective voice and gain access to valuable resources, including collective bargaining expertise, educational opportunities, and a strong advocacy platform.

“South Arm Community Centre workers bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to their respective professions, playing a crucial role in delivering quality services that the community relies on,” added Benning.

These workers join a growing list of fitness and cultural workers who have recently joined CUPE in BC including workers at the Richmond Fitness and Wellness Association as well as workers employed by the City of Burnaby, the City of Richmond and the Township of Langley.

CUPE 718 represents approximately 1,750 employees who work at the City of Richmond, the Richmond Public Library, the City of White Rock, the Organized Crime Agency of BC, and the Regional Animal Protection Society.

cope491