AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Mid-Hudson Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) of Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company, Midrox Insurance Company, and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. These companies are collectively referred to as Mid-Hudson Group and are domiciled in Montgomery, NY. The outlook of the FSR has been revised to negative from stable, while the outlook of the Long-Term ICRs is negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect continued deterioration in policyholder surplus at March 31, 2023, which resulted in a corresponding decline in overall risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and weakening balance sheet metrics including increased underwriting leverage measures. A factor that contributed to this decline is an increase in the number of large property fire losses that led to net reserve levels that now exceed policyholder surplus. Also, increased per risk loss retentions, declining liquidity measures and elevated common stock leverage all contributed to a further (-11.7%) decline in policyholder surplus.

In August 2022, there was a negative outlook placed on the group’s adequate operating performance assessment, which reflected deterioration in the group’s operating performance from underwriting losses over the past three years. Since then, the group reported combined ratios of 124% and 159% at Dec. 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, as a result of increased commercial multi-peril and dwelling fire losses. Accordingly, due to the continued deterioration in operating results the assessment was revised to marginal.

The continuation of the negative outlook of the Long-Term ICRs reflects the uncertainty of the group’s ERM framework and its ability to maintain its current adequate balance sheet strength assessment. While management has implemented corrective actions to improve operating performance and stabilize its balance sheet strength these actions will need to gain positive traction to avoid negative rating action over the intermediate term.

