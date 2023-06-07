Indigo Insurance Launches Liberate Digital FNOL

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigo Insurance has gone live with Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate) low-code SaaS platform, automating its auto insurance First Notice of Loss (FNOL) workflow.

Digital FNOL automation is a top priority for Indigo. The tech-forward, customer-centric P&C insurance carrier sought an experienced partner that could quickly and easily launch a digital self-service FNOL, eliminating the need for emails and data entry, by seamlessly populating their core system with FNOL data. In addition, they needed a team that could manage implementation for them, without overburdening their limited IT resources.

“As a digital insurer, we feel it’s important to facilitate a modern customer experience,” says Nick Brierly, Indigo’s Chief Operating Officer. “In addition, we wanted to lay the groundwork to begin making automated claims decisions,” he adds.

Liberate quickly emerged as a top digital FNOL contender, thanks in part to their deep understanding of insurance. “Sometimes when you work with tech teams, you have to spend hours educating them about the insurance business. That isn’t the case with Liberate. During implementation, they saved us a lot of time because they already understand insurance processes – in fact, they’ve been able to handle 75% of project implementation with very little involvement from us,” explains Brierly.

Speed to market and ease of system integration were also important. With Liberate, Indigo could go live with digital FNOL in a few months, and they could easily integrate their new digital FNOL workflow with their existing policy administration/claims platform — a top-tier core system. “We prefer to work with modern, agile companies because they share our desire to drive change very quickly,” Brierly says. “Liberate checked that box, and then, when we learned that Liberate could easily integrate with our core platform, we knew we found the right partner,” he adds.

Just four months later, Indigo went live with a comprehensive digital FNOL, and Brierly couldn’t be happier with the implementation process and the final outcome. “The Liberate team is professional and enjoyable to work with. It’s been a refreshingly easy experience, and I wholeheartedly recommend Liberate to other insurers,” Brierly says.

Jason St. Pierre, Chief Product Officer for Liberate agrees. “The project has gone very smoothly and we’ve been able to use our low-code platform and library of ready-to-go FNOL templates to streamline the entire process and give Indigo the most comprehensive digital FNOL experience in the industry. The result is a faster, more cost-effective and easier-to-maintain system that positions Indigo for rapid growth.”

The Liberate Digital FNOL solution reduces the need for manual intervention and data entry, leading to clean structured data thereby reducing claims cycle time and lowering operating costs. With reflexive forms, rich interactive components like Google Maps, pre-fills, out-of-the-box integration with third-party data sources, and logic tree customization to trigger different processes for different loss types, Indigo will operate very efficiently from a streamlined, all-in-one claims interface. In addition, they will deliver the easy, innovative and automated experience their policyholders expect – ultimately raising their Net Promoter Score and increasing policyholder retention rates.

About Liberate Innovations Inc

Liberate Innovations Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the P&C insurance industry. The company fully automates claims and underwriting journeys, enabling P&C insurers to deliver an exceptional customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. Insurers use the cloud-based, low-code platform to build digital self-serve experiences and to coordinate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to orchestrate complex business workflows. For more information, visit www.liberateinc.com.

About Indigo Insurance

Indigo is a digital insurance company creating a better insurance experience for everyone that is easy, flexible, and enjoyable. With its strong technological backbone, the company offers home and car insurance in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands. Indigo replaces complexity and manual paperwork with smart bots and automation, allowing customers to file claims or change their coverage in real-time with just a few clicks. Technology is at the heart of our offering and we’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the Caribbean. Learn more at https://247indigo.com/.