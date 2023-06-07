Conversica Integrates Its Generative AI Conversational Platform With Salesforce Marketing Cloud in a Transformative Go-to-Market Initiative

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced a partnership with Salesforce to combine its Generative AI-driven conversational platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud. This will take digital marketing automation to a new level by using Generative AI as part of an active dialogue which is a large step beyond leveraging it to suggest creative content in outbound email or SMS campaigns. The announcement was made during the Salesforce Connections Conference held in Chicago on June 7 and 8, 2023.

The integration of Conversica AI-powered Revenue Digital Assistants™ (RDAs) into Salesforce Marketing Cloud will empower customers to actively engage their leads and customers within email and SMS, enabling targeted, open-ended, and two-way conversations at every stage of the customer journey. By leveraging this integration, Marketing Cloud customers can invoke personal AI assistants through journey builder custom actions to enhance its enterprise-leading marketing automation platform that focuses on top-of-funnel lead generation with personalized one-to-one mid-funnel lead nurturing capabilities.

Taking this a step further, using Salesforce Marketing Cloud Personalization (Salesforce Interaction Studio), brands can use Conversica’s personal assistants to deliver offers, product recommendations, and upsell or cross-sell campaigns in a human-like personalized two-way communication platform. This allows consumers to interact with brands through their promotions instead of just receiving them.

A New Approach to the Buyer’s Journey

Unlike the traditional marketing approach, which often limits interactions to one-way messages, the integration of Conversica’s RDAs into Salesforce Marketing Cloud dramatically improves the customer experience by adding capabilities for leads and prospects to have a dynamic ‘dialogue’ with the brand’s AI assistant, adding this simply within Marketing Cloud Journey Builder.

Now, prospects, nurtured leads, and existing customers will have the opportunity to engage in dynamic, personalized and customized conversations throughout their entire lifecycle in a concierge-like experience. This transformative integration opens up new avenues for customer engagement, nurturing and enduring relationships while servicing them exceptionally. This capability will also allow brands using Marketing Cloud to do data hygiene such as asking for the most relevant contact information and more discovery such as ‘were you able to find the products you were looking for?’ Companies can forge stronger connections with their prospects and buyers, gain valuable insights and create meaningful interactions that drive greater customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“This groundbreaking collaboration introduces a new era of marketing automation that transcends the traditional top-of-funnel campaigns,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “Now, organizations can nurture leads at the 'mid-funnel' stage by engaging in back-and-forth email and SMS interactions. This integration caters to Salesforce Marketing Cloud users from enterprise organizations and enterprises exploring Generative AI by enhancing their ability to deliver personalized experiences at any point during the buyer's journey.”

Generative AI and the Enterprise Ecosystem

Conversica’s RDAs offer an average of 24x return on investment, 40-50% conversion rates, and 10x pipeline growth. For clients using the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, a Conversica RDA can be added to any customer journey flow by inserting the Conversica Custom Activity. When the Custom Activity is initiated, the Conversica API is used for that request and begins a one-to-one, two-way conversation with each contact on the list. Customers benefit from the integration without the need to write any code or purchase a new product outside of their existing tech stack.

The integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud expands and strengthens Conversica’s partnerships with Salesforce. The company launched the integration of its Generative AI platform with Salesforce Automotive Cloud in March allowing dealers and OEMs to automate their Sales and Marketing processes to generate more qualified leads, increase efficiency and enhance the customer experience. These initiatives are part of Conversica’s global partner program launched in January 2023. The program aims to expand Conversica’s geographic reach and deliver value-added Generative AI platforms and solutions through strategic alliances. Among others announced this year are UHURU, CI&T, Doorkel, ISSICO, and Quantum Sports + Entertainment.

About Conversica

Conversica’s AI-powered Digital Assistants supercharge revenue teams for growth. They enable Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams to acquire untapped revenue through perfectly structured conversations. With billions of human interactions spanning more than a decade, Conversica’s AI Assistants have learned to influence and persuade customers and prospects throughout the customer journey lifecycle. Unlike chatbots, they are powerfully human and can hold meaningful conversations at every touchpoint. They fuel the conversations that create brand loyalty and maximize every revenue opportunity, even the ones you don’t see. They know how to say just the right thing at just the right time to help grow revenue, improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and build brand awareness. Conversica’s Conversation Automation platform is used by leaders nationwide to get the conversation going and build the workforce of the future, today.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.