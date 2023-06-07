Boston Dynamics Names Levatas as Certified Technology Partner, Expanding Advanced Automation and Inspection Capabilities for Spot Robot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levatas, a leading provider of AI software and solutions for automating industrial inspections with robots, cameras and drones, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Boston Dynamics. As part of the collaboration, Levatas' industrial AI software will be made available to Boston Dynamics customers through the 3.3 software release for the advanced mobile robot, Spot®, marking the first computer vision based inspection capability made available on the platform.

The partnership expands on each company’s work to automate inspection tasks that are considered challenging, dangerous and otherwise undesirable for humans, freeing up employees in the field to handle more valuable work. The first inspection model being made available to Boston Dynamics customers is designed to detect and read analog gauges. Additional tools, available through Levatas’ Cognitive Inspection Platform, give customers the ability to autonomously detect and alert for unauthorized people, identify various forms of corrosion, notify employees of unsafe conditions like liquid spills, and detect unexpected changes to an environment.

"We are incredibly proud to work alongside Boston Dynamics, whose Spot robot represents the most sophisticated and capable option available for navigating challenging environments to automate inspections," said Chris Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Levatas. "Pairing Spot’s incredible mobility with our Cognitive Inspection Platform gives customers the ability to automate inspection programs at an incredible scale."

For the past 3 years, Levatas has worked closely with Boston Dynamics' sales and Spot development teams to help enterprise customers identify suitable use cases, set up the software, and integrate the technology into their existing systems and workflows. This new partnership designation reflects Levatas' ability to assist joint customers in scaling these solutions.

"Our collaboration with Levatas has been instrumental in bringing advanced automation and inspection capabilities to our customers," said Renee Burns, VP of Partnerships at Boston Dynamics. "Their capabilities align with ours, and their experience and track record helps our joint customers drive the value and impact they are looking for with robotic automation."

The combined Levatas and Boston Dynamics solution is already significantly impacting industries such as manufacturing, electric utilities, oil and gas, and petrochemicals. Prominent customers utilizing this innovative solution include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avangrid, BMW, and Global Foundries.

About Levatas:

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Levatas is the leading developer of Industrial AI for use in automating industrial inspections. Levatas creates and delivers end-to-end solutions that enable robots, drones, remote sensors, and camera systems to autonomously perform equipment monitoring, safety checks, and site surveillance tasks in industrial environments. Learn more at www.levatas.com