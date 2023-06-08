Lionel Richie Becomes an Acrisure Brand Ambassador

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure announced today that legendary recording artist and entrepreneur Lionel Richie will be joining the Company as an official Brand Ambassador. In this role, Richie will engage with broadcast and social media to raise awareness and generate excitement as Acrisure expands its direct-to-consumer offerings. He will also be a source of inspiration as he participates in other marketing efforts to highlight Acrisure’s transformation into a broad Fintech services provider.

Richie is a careful judge of character when it comes to whom he works with, and he decided to join the Acrisure team for two distinct reasons. First, he has seen and admired how the Company has prioritized innovation in every aspect of its business that has allowed Acrisure to grow beyond its insurance roots and establish itself as a global Fintech leader. Utilizing the best in human and artificial intelligence has enabled the Company to offer a full suite of financial services offerings to business and individual clients, including reinsurance, real estate, cyber security, and asset and wealth management, to name a few.

Second, Acrisure’s “limitless” culture syncs perfectly with Richie’s personal ethos. Since its start, Acrisure pursued tremendous growth at a rapid pace; 75% of all M&A transactions come directly from existing Partner referrals, illustrating the personal and empathetic approach Acrisure brings to client relationships. Coupled with the Company’s mantra of not staying complacent, this aligned with Richie’s professional goals.

“Acrisure could have coasted on its reputation as a massive player in the insurance industry, but it hasn’t. Instead, it avoided the complacency that comes with success and has embraced innovation in so many ways. As a result, Acrisure has emerged as a true leader in the Fintech space,” said Richie. “From what I’ve seen, its culture really values empathy—a sign that you can be focused on growth without forgetting where you started. At the end of the day, that’s the type of company I want to work with.”

“It goes without saying but Lionel’s stellar reputation will elevate and expand Acrisure’s brand,” said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. “His exceptional skill at connecting authentically with an audience will make him an invaluable resource for our organization. We’re thrilled to partner with Lionel as we pursue our mission of limitless growth.”

Richie joining Acrisure is the latest accomplishment in a long list of recent marketing achievements. Last year, the Company received the naming rights from the Pittsburgh Steelers to establish Acrisure Stadium as the new home of the storied franchise. It also unveiled Acrisure Arena in Southern California—a world-class entertainment and sports venue and home to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. Acrisure also partnered with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders to name the state-of-the art venue’s main entrance as “The Acrisure Great Hall”—along with many other local campaigns in Michigan, where the Company is headquartered.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is An Extraordinary Advantage℠ for millions of clients worldwide. The Company combines humans and high tech to deliver a broad array of products including Insurance, Reinsurance, Cyber Services, Mortgage Origination and more. In the last nine years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to more than $4 billion and today employs over 15,000 colleagues in 21 countries. Acrisure expects to announce new developments in the near term. To follow news and updates in real time, visit Acrisure.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.