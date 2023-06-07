EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24 Delivers Realism and Control on Every Play Through FieldSENSE and the Debut of SAPIEN Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ today revealed EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24 with new gameplay depth that delivers more control and realism on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, through the next evolution of FieldSENSE™ and the debut of SAPIEN Technology. SAPIEN delivers a leap forward in NFL realism by rebuilding the character skeleton to provide more body definition and variation to physiques on the field. SAPIEN makes characters more human and anatomically correct, improving authentic athletic motion and with FieldSENSE, creates true-to-life movement patterns on the gridiron.

Dozens of improvements to foundational football elevate the Madden NFL 24 football experience, while the return of fan-favorite Superstar Mode and mini-games (on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions) deliver fun new ways to play and learn the game. Plus, for the first time, fans can play with friends regardless of their platform with cross-play support and feature parity on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S and PC in head-to-head and certain online multiplayer modes.

“We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we’re going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Producer, Madden NFL. “We’ve added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Buffalo Bills fans have something special to celebrate as their quarterback, Josh Allen, becomes the first Bills player ever to land the cover of Madden NFL. One of the most dynamic playmakers in the league, Allen owns the NFL record for total touchdowns (177) through five career seasons, which propelled him to become the most used player in Madden NFL 23.

“As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I’m honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia,” said Josh Allen. “Superstar and mini-games are back in Madden, and I’m really excited for fans to see how the experiences have evolved.”

Gameplay in Madden NFL 24 for PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is more realistic, with improvements to FieldSENSE delivering increased control in throwing, catching, and tackling and SAPIEN delivering more body definition that improves the fluidity of athletic motion. More upgrades available on these platforms include:

Hit Everything : New contested catch tackles provide more control to play the receiver and new tackle types like: Wrap tackles, Scoop tackles and all-new Hit-Stick animations add personality and more variety on defense. Dynamic branching tech now expands to blocking as well.

: New contested catch tackles provide more control to play the receiver and new tackle types like: Wrap tackles, Scoop tackles and all-new Hit-Stick animations add personality and more variety on defense. Dynamic branching tech now expands to blocking as well. Skill Based Passing: Skill Based Passing makes throwing and catching feel more fluid. An overhauled catching system ensures that receivers consistently maintain their momentum when catching the ball. It feels better than ever to hit a receiver in stride, giving you more control to get loose and get up-field after the catch. A variety of new passing and catching animations capture the authenticity that players expect – dive catches, no-look passes and some game-changing moments never before seen in Madden.

Skill Based Passing makes throwing and catching feel more fluid. An overhauled catching system ensures that receivers consistently maintain their momentum when catching the ball. It feels better than ever to hit a receiver in stride, giving you more control to get loose and get up-field after the catch. A variety of new passing and catching animations capture the authenticity that players expect – dive catches, no-look passes and some game-changing moments never before seen in Madden. Foundational Football: Enhancements across blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision making and defensive back behaviors not only provide confidence your AI teammates will execute your gameplan the way you intend, but also deliver an authentic challenge. An all-new post-play engine brings the emotion of an NFL game to life through more realistic reactions and more emotive celebrations and frustrations.

Enhancements across blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision making and defensive back behaviors not only provide confidence your AI teammates will execute your gameplan the way you intend, but also deliver an authentic challenge. An all-new post-play engine brings the emotion of an NFL game to life through more realistic reactions and more emotive celebrations and frustrations. Superstar Mode: Superstar returns with modernized versions of beloved experiences like your journey through the NFL Combine and Road To The Draft. New additions like 3v3 Superstar Showdown give fans the ability to live their NFL fantasy with friends.

Superstar returns with modernized versions of beloved experiences like your journey through the NFL Combine and Road To The Draft. New additions like 3v3 Superstar Showdown give fans the ability to live their NFL fantasy with friends. Mini-Games: Test your skills with dozens of new mini-games, including moving obstacles and destructible targets in Franchise training camp or weekly strategy; every week in Superstar Mode; and playable from the main menu.

Test your skills with dozens of new mini-games, including moving obstacles and destructible targets in Franchise training camp or weekly strategy; every week in Superstar Mode; and playable from the main menu. Franchise: Added depth in one of the most popular Madden NFL modes addresses top community requests like contract restructuring, trade improvements and deeper customization to name a few. Plus, mini-games are back with training camp and weekly training.

Madden NFL 24 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon and will be available worldwide August 18th for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store.

