Bojangles is on a Special Mission to Benefit More Families than Ever with Newly Designed Big Bo Box

In a salute to the heroes who keep us safe, Bojangles launches a new red, white and blue Big Bo Box with proceeds benefitting families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders through Folds of Honor. (Photo: Bojangles)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a salute to the heroes who keep us safe, Bojangles is bringing back its special-edition, Folds of Honor-themed Big Bo Box for its third tour of duty – with a twist.

Folds of Honor, an organization focused on providing educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members, has expanded its mission to include families of fallen or disabled first responders. To honor the expanded reach, Bojangles has designed a Star-Spangled Big Bo Box, boldly featuring a red, white and blue stars and stripes design, which it unveiled in this special mission video, featuring fighter pilot and Folds of Honor’s founder and CEO, Lt Col Dan Rooney.

Beginning today and running through July 30 or while supplies last, customers are invited to join us in a support of these special families by:

Purchasing the limited-time, patriotic boxes - Bojangles will direct $1 from the sale of each limited-edition, Star-Spangled Big Bo Box to Folds of Honor.

Participating in our Round Up Campaign - At select restaurants, guests may round their order to the nearest dollar and donate the proceeds to the Folds of Honor.

Purchasing the limited-time, patriotic Star-Spangled Big Bo Bag: Bojangles will direct $.25 from the sale of each limited-edition, Star-Spangled Big Bo Bag to Folds of Honor.

“One of Bojangles’ core values is a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our military and their families. We are proud to extend our support to military families – and now to first responders and their families – through our partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Every time I see one of our eye-catching red, white, and blue boxes and bags, I will be reminded of the courage and dedication of these individuals and their families. We are honored to support those who make such signification contributions to our communities.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million in all 50 states. Since the brands’ partnership began in 2021, Bojangles has raised over $1.3 million to help countless veterans’ family members achieve their goals of an education.

“Our ongoing partnership with Bojangles has been a success in its first two years and has made life-changing differences for so many families and students,” said Lt Col Rooney, who is a highly decorated F-16 fighter pilot and has flown three combat tours in Iraq. “Together with Bojangles, we aim to raise awareness and support for our military and first responders heroes, ensuring that their legacies live on through educational opportunities. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference and giving back to those who protect our communities and country.”

Throughout the campaign, Bojangles is reporting for duty with a lineup of exciting events and activations planned to span throughout the campaign – so stay tuned to Bojangles’ socials and www.bojangles.com/boheroes to join the patriotic party.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and folks along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.