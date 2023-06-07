Fiserv Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced that Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has completed its listing transfer and begins trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

This represents the second-largest listing transfer to the NYSE in the exchange’s history and the biggest in the past 10 years. It also ranks as the industry-leading 10th transfer to the NYSE so far in 2023. Combined, the NYSE’s 2023 transfers have brought companies accounting for nearly $100 billion in additional market capitalization to the community of NYSE-listed companies.

“Today marks an exciting day for the New York Stock Exchange, as we are thrilled to welcome Fiserv to their new listing home,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “As an established leader and trailblazer in fintech and payments, Fiserv joins many of its peers and clients as a member of our community, which sets the pace in advancing tech-driven innovation across the globe.”

“As an original fintech, we’re proud to join the community of icons, innovators and disruptors that represent the New York Stock Exchange,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Our commitment to growth, innovation and operational excellence continues, along with our relentless drive to enable the success of our clients.”

As part of the NYSE community, Fiserv will be able to leverage all the advantages of membership including the exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of more than 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing and core investor relations services.

In 2022, the NYSE led the industry with 34 issuers transferring their listings to the exchange, the highest number since 2002. More than 300 issuers have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

Category: NYSE

Source: Intercontinental Exchange