Options and Mercurius Solutions Empower Trading Firms with Automated Trading as a Service

Options announced its partnership with trading platform firm Mercurius Solutions to empower customers with automated trading as a service (Graphic: Business Wire)

Options announced its partnership with trading platform firm Mercurius Solutions to empower customers with automated trading as a service (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with trading platform firm Mercurius Solutions, an Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) provider, following a successful integration with ACTIV Application Programming Interface (API).

The partnership is set to provide customers with tick data alongside Mercurius’ unique, proprietary execution and automation capabilities and Options’ pre-deployed technology stack that consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalised tick data to clients worldwide, providing comprehensive access to multi-asset class market data.

The announcement follows Options Technology’s acquisition of ACTIV Financial and subsequent integration of global market data sources, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options Technology facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mercurius to deliver next-level market data solution architecture to our customers across the capital markets. Our pre-deployed technology stack and tick data combined with Mercurius' automated trading software will offer clients unparalleled connectivity services and expertise, strengthening our existing availability of multi-asset class content.

We are very excited to partner our services and enable our clients to capitalise on reduced deployment time and bespoke configuration tools, alongside Options’ state-of-the-art enterprise market data feed.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gert Bijker, managing director of Mercurius said: “We are excited to offer our clients Options’ unrivalled market data solutions. With pre-installed connectivity to Options’ next generation ActivOne platform, we can significantly reduce our client’s time-to-market. We believe that trading firms should be able to offload their entire technology stack to focus on their core business. Our partnership with Options brings us one step closer to realizing our mission: Automated Trading as a Service.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including the opening of its new Paris office, its partnership with ETD and testing of OpenAI with realtime market data in Azure.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Mercurius (www.mercurius-solutions.com):

Mercurius offers clients a feature-rich trading platform optimized for global around-the-clock automated trading in financial securities and derivatives. The platform is offered to quantitative trading firms, proprietary trading groups and hedge funds as a turn-key trading solution including IT resources and connectivity, eliminating the need for specialized IT resources and allowing clients to focus on their core business. Support by seasoned professionals with a background in automated trading completes the offering.

For more information visit www.mercurius-solutions.com or contact: sales@mercurius-solutions.com

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.