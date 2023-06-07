Lunaphore and CST Partnership Advances Spatial Biology Research with Over 1,700 IHC-Validated Antibodies for Use on COMET™

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, and Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a life science discovery technology company and leading provider of antibodies, kits, and services, today announced a partnership to enable the use of CST® antibodies on the Lunaphore COMET™ platform, a scalable hyperplex imaging solution for fully automated spatial biology.

CST is a trusted provider of high-quality, rigorously validated antibodies for immunohistochemistry (IHC) that can detect key proteins in a variety of disease states. This partnership enables the use of over 1,700 IHC-validated antibodies from CST detected by fluorescent secondary antibodies for use on the COMET™, empowering researchers to develop antibody panels quickly and with confidence. With a comprehensive offering of primary rabbit and mouse antibodies, researchers relying on CST antibody products have the tools they need to enable fully automated hyperplex imaging at scale.

"As a scientist-led company, we understand the importance of validating antibodies in each application independently. We do not infer performance in IHC based on western blot, for example," said Katie Crosby, Sr. Director, Antibody Applications & Validation at CST. "That's why our team at CST has rigorously tested every one of our IHC-validated antibodies to ensure their specificity and sensitivity in IHC assays."

The COMET™ platform is the first universal, end-to-end spatial biology solution that can assess the location and abundance of a high number of proteins on a single tissue section without the need to conjugate primary antibodies. From early discovery to late-stage translational and clinical research projects, COMET™ can interrogate complex cellular mechanisms to identify new biological pathways in disciplines including immuno-oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease research, and more. COMET™'s walk-away automation maximizes reproducibility while full-tissue preservation capabilities enable additional downstream analysis.

"The COMET™ offers unparalleled flexibility in antibody panel design, and when combined with the comprehensive portfolio of primary antibodies from CST, the research community can confidently generate high-resolution hyperplex images in a matter of days," said Déborah Heintze, CMO at Lunaphore. "The CST products tested on COMET™ gave clear results, demonstrating the capability to produce the high-quality images needed to enable the next generation of spatial biology research."

CST produces and validates more than 99% of its primary antibodies in-house, ensuring shipments will arrive on time and without delay, no matter the size of the order or duration of the project.

"The time and commitment we put into validating and manufacturing our antibodies is recognized by the research community–eight of the 12 most-cited antibodies on CiteAb are from CST, and over one-third of CiteAb's Top 100 list are our products," said Roby Polakiewicz, Chief Scientific Officer at CST. "This partnership provides scientists with that same high level of confidence in antibody sensitivity, specificity, and availability when using Lunaphore's leading spatial biology platform."

Lunaphore and CST will present data about the antibody validation project at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) 2023 Congress to be held 12-15 June 2023 in Torino, Italy. Visit the poster at the upcoming show to learn more:

Studying the immune status of the tumor microenvironment with automated hyperplex immunofluorescence

Poster #: EACR23-0431

Date and time: Wednesday, June 14, 10:15 am - 6:15 pm CEST

Speakers: