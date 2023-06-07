RegenLab USA LLC announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with Long Island University Brooklyn NYS, which hosts the "Dassault Systèmes Center of Excellence" to support research in regenerative medicine

LE MONT-SUR LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regen Lab, a Swiss commercial-stage medical technology company specializing in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering products announces that its US subsidiary, RegenLab USA LLC, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Long Island University (LIU) and the Dassault Systèmes Group (3DS).

This agreement is the result of an earlier collaboration between LIU and Regen Lab as part of the BioBridge Foundation, a global platform promoting scientific research and medical education specializing in the applications of regenerative medicine, which held its first annual conference at LIU New York last November.

Under the terms of the agreement, LIU and RegenLab USA will share resources to create an industrial innovation accelerator that is a new center of excellence dedicated to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, the FabLab. Validated and managed by RegenLab USA, this GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) certified accelerator will benefit from the "digital twin" imaging technologies of the "Dassault Systèmes Centre of Excellence" dedicated to Life Sciences, and in particular its Medidata subsidiary specialising in the management of clinical studies, whose notable innovation is the "synthetic" control group thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Launched by Professor Mohammed Cherkaoui and scheduled to open in September 2023 on the LIU university campus, the FabLab run by RegenLab USA LLC will have two main objectives:

- Carry out pre-clinical biocompatibility assessments and characterization tests and validate new patented processes for growing somatic or stem cells, proteins and biological tissues in an cGLP compliant laboratory;

- Develop implantable processes and biomaterials using new 3D printing and electrospinning equipment, dedicated to minimally invasive medicine and surgery.

"This research partnership brings together LIU's scientific knowledge, Regen Lab's medical expertise and the artificial intelligence developed by our group Dassault Systèmes 3DS, with the aim of activating numerous synergies to improve patient treatment in the field of regenerative medicine," said Jean-Philippe Laguerre, Director of the Dassault Systèmes Group.

"We are delighted to be working with such prestigious partners as Dassault Systèmes and Long Island University. The accelerator, which materialises this agreement, will enable us to bring industrial innovations in the field of regenerative medicine to market more quickly, for the benefit of patients," adds Antoine Turzi, CEO of Regen Lab.

In addition to meeting Regen Lab's innovation priorities in the fields of precision medicine, regenerative medicine and the development of medical devices and innovative therapies, this agreement also includes the setting up of an education program with LIU through the establishment of a Master of Engineering in Regenerative Medicine. This program will promote teaching and research in this branch of medicine at LIU and encourage the development and application of scientific knowledge by the Regen Lab group.

"This three-party agreement strengthens LIU's educational and research program and, together with the FabLab, speeds up the transition from concept to clinical application for the students and companies partnering the accelerator," stated Prof. Mohammed Cherkaoui, Vice President for Scientific Research at LIU University.

About Regen Lab

Based in Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Regen Lab is a global commercial-stage medical technology company specialized in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering solutions. The Company's solutions are commercialized in more than 90 countries and generated total revenues of €40 million in 2022. The core technology of the Company focuses on the design of solutions for autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) based procedures, consisting in reinjecting the patient's own platelets into tissue lesions in order to stimulate tissue healing. The Company's original medical devices, commercialized primarily under the RegenKit brand, have been CE marked EU-MDR 2017/745 and approved by FDA and CFDA and are routinely used by physicians worldwide for the treatment of a wide variety of main indications currently including joint osteoarthritis, tendinopathies and dermo-esthetics. The Company's products are manufactured in the Group factories in Le Mont-sur-Lausanne (Switzerland), New York (USA) since Q3 2022 and Les Ulis (Paris region, France) starting Q3 2023, which the Company has built to meet its anticipated increasing demand for its new products.

More info about RegenLab: https://www.regenlab.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries.

For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its “value added” to student outcomes, LIU offers nearly 250 degree programs, with a network of over 285,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe.

For more information: https://liu.edu/