Samsung’s Exynos Auto V920 to Power Hyundai Motor’s Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its latest automotive processor, the Exynos Auto V920, has been selected to power Hyundai Motor Company’s next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, which are expected to roll out by 2025. This marks Samsung’s first collaboration on automotive semiconductors with Hyundai Motor, a global mobility leader.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyundai Motor, a prominent global mobility manufacturer, and we anticipate that this partnership will further solidify our position in the automotive infotainment space,” said Jae Geol Pyee, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. "Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safe and enjoyable mobility experience.”

The Exynos Auto V920 is Samsung’s third-generation automotive processor for advanced IVI systems. With considerable upgrades in CPU, graphics and neural processing performance, the V920 will deliver an optimal in-vehicle experience by enabling real-time display of critical driving information, as well as seamless playback of graphics-rich video content and games on multiple displays.

The V920 CPU packs 10 of Arm’s latest cores optimized for autonomous driving, enabling 1.7 times greater processing performance than the previous generation. With support for LPDDR5 memory’s cutting-edge speed, the V920 can efficiently manage up to six high-resolution displays for dashboard, infotainment and rear seat entertainment systems, and up to 12 camera sensors that capture crucial visual information.

Significant improvements have been made to the processor’s graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) performance, enhancing visual presentation on displays and optimizing driver interaction with in-car information. To provide a rich graphical user interface (GUI), the V920 integrates advanced GPU cores with graphics processing capabilities up to two times faster than its predecessor.

By incorporating the latest computing cores, the neural processing unit (NPU) achieves 2.7 times greater performance than the previous generation. This allows the V920 to support enhanced driver monitoring features to better detect the driver's state and swiftly assess the surroundings, providing an even safer driving environment.

To further bolster driver safety, the V920’s embedded safety island — compliant with Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) requirements — detects and manages faults in real-time, keeping the IVI system secure.

