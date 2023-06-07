stichd to Become Official Merchandise Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

Global licensing partner stichd has signed a long-term agreement with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team (AMF1 Team), which gives it the exclusive rights to design, produce and distribute the group’s fanwear products starting in 2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands & SILVERSTONE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global licensing partner stichd has signed a long-term agreement with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team (AMF1 Team), which gives it the exclusive rights to design, produce and distribute the group’s fanwear products starting in 2024.

stichd, part of the PUMA Group, will gain global distribution rights to sell AMF1 Team’s branded apparel and accessories for men, women and kids across several online and offline channels. It will also become the official e-commerce partner of the team.

“We are beyond excited to join forces with AMF1 Team,” said Nina Nix, CEO of stichd. “As F1® and Aston Martin continue to grow its momentum, we are ready to translate this passion into fashion-forward apparel and accessories. And we really look forward to doing this with the AMF1 team.”

stichd, a company for licensed fanwear and lifestyle apparel as well as legwear, bodywear and swimwear, will make AMF1 Team’s official merchandise available on amf1.com, the Fuel for Fans online store and other online and offline stores.

“We really feel the passion and intensity of our fans,” said Jefferson Slack, AMF1 Team Managing Director, Commercial & Marketing. “This year, we’ve witnessed huge growth in our audience – particularly as the team’s on-track performances have improved. A lot of what we do as a team is directed towards surprising and delighting our fanbase. Partnering with stichd to make official fanwear available to everyone is a fantastic opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with them on next year’s first collection.”

Starting in 2024, stichd will also have the exclusive rights to operate the fan retail stores during every Formula One® race weekend. At these stores, stichd will sell Formula One® products as well as team replica, fanwear, and special-edition collections – including AMF1 fanwear, teamwear, drivers’ specials and replica versions of the team kit.

stichd’s parent company PUMA is the leading provider of race gear for drivers, teamwear and merchandise products in Formula One® and other motorsport series.

The first products of stichd’s new partnership with AMF1 will be available at the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

About stichd

stichd is a trusted brand partner with its head office located in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Employing over 700 people, the company’s current brand partners include: PUMA, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Head, Calvin Klein, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari, Porsche Motorsport, Ayrton Senna, Formula 1, Formula E, BMW Lifestyle and Motorsport and Manchester City Football Club. From branded socks and underwear to fashionable swimwear, fanwear and lifestyle apparel and accessories, stichd is proud to make products that are universal and personal to everyone. At stichd, products are seen as humble heroes -pieces that are intimate and prized by many. By partnering with an array of global A-list brands, stichd makes exceptional products for a global audience; striking a balance between understanding the multiple brands and markets, while making products people love. With the mission to Consciously Craft Convenience, stichd is continuously innovating, remaining a leader in fashion essentials, fanwear and lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.stichd.com

About Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

The legendary Aston Martin marque first raced in Formula One in 1959 and returned to the sport in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll. With a team of passionate people at its heart, and a talented squad of drivers – including double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canada’s Lance Stroll – this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective. Alongside collaborative and strategic partners, the Silverstone-based team is bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.