Curana Health Collaborates with Netsmart to Drive Integrated Value-Based Care Models

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curana Health, a provider-led, primary and post-acute organization focused on senior living communities, has selected Netsmart as their healthcare technology partner to enhance care coordination and delivery, to better support value-based models of care by leveraging the CareFabric® platform. Through this collaboration, Curana will utilize a comprehensive suite of highly customized solutions to advance consumer engagement initiatives, expand value-based care and effectively manage high-risk populations across their facilities nationwide.

Curana Health currently serves more than 1,000 senior living facility partners. Curana Health will serve as a thought leader and innovation partner with Netsmart in order to continue their successful expansion. Specifically, Curana will leverage GEHRIMED, a cloud-based mobile electronic health record (EHR) solution designed for and by long-term/post-acute care (LTPAC) practitioners with capabilities needed to enhance care, simplify workflows and manage compliance. GEHRIMED, an ONC-certified solution, provides efficient documentation for clinicians and streamlines quality measure support for merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS), accountable care organization (ACO) measures management and value-based care initiatives.

“Our goal is to enhance the senior living healthcare experience in such a profound way that we inspire national improvements in the care of older adults,” said Curana Health CEO Mark Price. “Our technology platform plays a key role in ensuring our clinicians have well-designed workflows, actionable data at the point of care, and an enhanced ability to collaborate effectively with other clinicians. The Netsmart CareFabric is a key part of the best-in-class technology platform that Curana Health providers use.”

Curana plans to expand its use of the CareFabric leveraging the myHealthPointe™ consumer engagement platform which supports remote health status monitoring to present insights to providers to help prioritize care. Also connecting individuals and families to their care plan through a user-friendly, secure solution. Additionally, the organization will benefit from the powerful Netsmart interoperability framework to seamlessly share and exchange data with health information exchanges and providers across the healthcare ecosystem to support continuity of care.

“Empowering Curana Health with innovative technology solutions to revolutionize coordinated, value-based care and drive exceptional outcomes is at the core of this partnership,” explained Beth Reece, VP & General Manager at Netsmart. “The organization will benefit from obtaining a person-centered view, leveraging enhanced relationships with health systems and payers to provide tailored care in preferred settings. Cutting-edge solutions unify their approach to improve consumer-driven care, enhance senior living environments, and achieve advanced models of care with optimized outcomes for those they serve.”

Through this relationship, Netsmart and Curana will continue to collaborate on ways to utilize the CareFabric platform to support Curana Health’s integrated model of care.

About Curana Health

Curana Health’s mission is to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a combined footprint reaching 26 states and over 1,000 senior living facilities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.