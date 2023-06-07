Organon and CAF, Development Bank of Latin America, Launch First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration to Increase Sustainable Financing in Women’s Health

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Organon (NYSE:OGN), a global healthcare company focused on women’s health, and CAF, Development Bank of Latin America, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through the design, structure and implementation of sustainable programs that promote and improve equity, health and autonomy of girls and women in Latin America and the Caribbean. Across the globe, tremendous gaps exist in women’s health that can potentially prevent women and thus economies from achieving their full potential. Sustainable financing can advance progress in women’s health by mobilizing capital towards initiatives that might not otherwise receive adequate support like increasing access to sexual and reproductive health education and healthcare services.

Sustainable financing is one potential solution to address constrained government budgets while catalyzing healthcarei and socioeconomic progress. Health-focused social impact investments – also known as results-based financing - can provide governments and investors with measurable and meaningful results, while reducing their risk. Yet as of 2020 health-related investments only represented 10% of the 190 billion global social bond issuances.ii

“ At Organon, we believe that results-based financing can drive collective action to progressing women’s health goals,” said Kevin Ali, Organon CEO. We are proud of our first-of-its-kind collaboration with CAF, built specifically to positively affect the health of women – and ultimately a country’s economy and development.”

Organon’s collaboration with CAF will help prioritize and improve the health, equity, and autonomy of girls and women in Latin America and the Caribbean. It will help to ensure that women have the resources and support they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives as well as contributing to economic development. One report revealed that if women were to participate in the economy identically to men, as much as $28 trillion – or 26% – could be added to the global GDP in 2025.iii

“ This agreement with Organon will help us to join forces in order to break with the structural barriers that keep limiting the access of women to health, financial and non-financial services,” said Sergio Diaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF.

Organon has created a new, transformative model for convening governments and development global banks to improve the lives of women and girls and grow gross domestic product (GDP). By using data, Organon is helping governments understand the value sustainable finance can provide to their people and their economies through health-related investments. Programs are currently running in eight countries in different phases including Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, as well as Thailand, Kenya, and South Africa.

