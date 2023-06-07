ImmunoTek Plasma Opens New Location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoTek Bio Centers, a leading provider of plasma collection services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art plasma center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new center will begin operations on June 13, 2023, and invites the Greensboro community to learn more about donating blood-plasma and celebrate the occasion. The ImmunoTek team will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other special guests, followed by facility tours and prize giveaways.

The new ImmunoTek location will not only collect life-saving plasma but will also house the company's Training and Education Facility for its workforce. "Our new Training Facility marks a significant milestone in our commitment to investing in our employees' growth and success. Empowering our workforce through continuous learning and development will elevate their capabilities and propel our company to new heights of innovation and excellence," said Tami Wilson, Vice President, Training & Development at ImmunoTek Bio Centers.

Plasma is the golden liquid left over after removing the red and white blood cells from the blood. Plasma is vital to manufacture essential medicines that treat many life-threatening conditions, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and autoimmune diseases. Scientists cannot synthesize blood-plasma, so centers like the new ImmunoTek Plasma in Greensboro are vital to keeping up with the worldwide demand for plasma.

The United States provides 2/3 of the world's plasma, and demand increases by 6% - 8% yearly. "We are excited to add Greensboro to the ImmunoTek family and to know that our donors are doing their part to help others. While we compensate donors for their time, the real gift is that donated plasma saves lives," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers. "In addition to donor compensation, the new ImmunoTek donation center will create new jobs in Greensboro, and we anticipate making a $5 million economic impact yearly."

To be eligible to donate plasma, in-house medical professionals conduct a medical screening, medical history review, and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like making a blood donation. A safe, sterile, automated process called plasmapheresis separates plasma from the blood and returns the remaining red blood cells to the donor. Donors can give plasma up to twice a week.

"We are making a big impact on Greensboro by adding new jobs and additional money into the economy by compensating our donors. Donating plasma doesn't take much time, but it can have a meaningful and long-lasting impact on the lives of those in need," said Malcolm Childress, Center Manager of the new Greensboro center.

ImmunoTek Plasma's new Greensboro location is at 4536 W Market St and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Walk-in donors are welcome for their first donation; subsequent donations are only by appointment. If you need more information or want to make an appointment, call the center at 336-510-2237 or visit www.immunotek.com.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK PLASMA

Operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC, ImmunoTek Plasma provides a chance for plasma donors to positively impact the lives of patients who rely on plasma-based therapies while being compensated for their time. We proudly operate state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities staffed with friendly plasma professionals committed to safety and quality.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the world's largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies and partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 80 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of attaining U.S. FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 20 states, with 20 additional centers under development and planning underway for more than 40 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com.