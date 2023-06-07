DermTech Announces Contract With Hawaii Blues Plan for the Foundational Assay of Its DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced an agreement with a Blues plan in Hawaii. The contract, which is in addition to a favorable coverage policy, enhances access to the foundational assay of the DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) for the nearly 800,000 members of this plan. The DMT is an innovative, non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection with a greater than 99 percent negative predictive value (NPV).

“We are pleased to expand our connection with this major payer in Hawaii and further reduce barriers to access with our test now available as an in-network benefit,” said Chris Murphy, senior director of payer access, DermTech. “The DMT test results are clinically meaningful and actionable, improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. After reviewing our portfolio of clinical and health economic data, payers are recognizing the value of our test and resulting benefits to their membership, network providers and health plans.”

DermTech’s total covered lives in the U.S. are approximately 126 million, which includes 68 million for Medicare/Medicare Advantage and 58 million for commercial and governmental payers.

About The DermTech Melanoma Test

DermTech originally marketed its foundational assay under the name Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA). The PLA assesses pigmented skin lesions, moles or dark skin spots for melanoma. In particular, the PLA detects expression of the LINC00518 (LINC) and preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME) genes using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). The Company introduced its second-generation test in 2021 as an add-on assay to PLA, which is designed to identify the presence of mutations in TERT gene promoter region using DNA sequencing. The Company has since branded its PLA and TERT add-on-assay as the DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT). The DMT may be ordered with or without the add-on test for TERT. Positive results for LINC, PRAME or TERT correlate with a lesion at higher risk for melanoma. If none of the biomarkers are detected, this result indicates a greater than 99% probability that the mole being tested is not melanoma.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart StickersTM. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

