Office Ally and OnPoint Healthcare Partners Join Forces to Simplify Healthcare Administration and Boost Revenue for Providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Ally, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions to hospitals, providers and billing companies, and OnPoint Healthcare Partners, a trusted partner in healthcare management, have announced their strategic partnership aimed at extending the reach of their products and services to healthcare providers. This collaboration will enable OnPoint to offer Office Ally's advanced Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions to providers, health systems, hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

In an industry where providers face increasing demands and administrative burdens, this partnership between Office Ally and OnPoint is a significant step towards simplifying healthcare payment, and clinical workflows. By leveraging Office Ally's RCM software solutions, healthcare organizations can optimize their efficiency, streamline administrative tasks including those of the provider, and maximize reimbursement.

"Providers need better products and support to deal with the increasing demands of modern healthcare. Office Ally and OnPoint Healthcare Partners are committed to assisting them in their work," said Chris Hart, Chief Executive Officer at Office Ally. "Together with OnPoint, we can be a valuable Ally to our healthcare partners with our suite of software solutions."

Jim Boswell, President and CEO of OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Office Ally and contribute to their already robust suite of services. Together, we are helping to enhance a seamless experience for providers to streamline both their financial and clinical tasks, and capture revenue for services rendered. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to promoting advancements in technology and delivering best-in-class solutions that help healthcare providers focus on what matters most — providing excellent patient care."

The collaboration between Office Ally and OnPoint offers a unique advantage to providers seeking efficient and reliable solutions that address administrative challenges. With their combined expertise and dedication, both companies are well-positioned to support healthcare providers in navigating the complexities of the modern healthcare landscape.

About Office Ally

Office Ally is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to streamline administrative workflows and improve revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. With a focus on delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions, Office Ally empowers providers to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit cms.officeally.com.

About OnPoint Healthcare Partners

OnPoint Healthcare Partners is a trusted partner in healthcare management, offering a wide range of practice management solutions to support providers in delivering exceptional care to their patients. Through strategic collaborations and technological advancements, OnPoint helps healthcare organizations optimize their operations, enhance revenue capture, and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape. For more information, visit onpointhealthcarepartners.com.