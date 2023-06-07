Alliant Insurance Services Honors 2023 Elite Women Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance Business America has recognized three outstanding women leaders from Alliant Insurance Services as Elite Women for 2023. This year’s honorees were recognized for their inspiration, dedication, and contributions to the insurance industry and for the positive influence they have had on their peers.

“Our 2023 honorees demonstrate the exceptional leadership, drive, and commitment that moves our industry forward,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “At Alliant, we’re fortunate to be surrounded by so many women who are making a difference in our organization and the greater insurance industry. It is a tremendous honor that three of our colleagues have been recognized their outstanding achievements.”

The following individuals represent the Alliant 2023 class of Elite Women:

Abby Davis, Executive Vice President and National Director of Clinical Consulting, Alliant Employee Benefits, is focused on developing actionable opportunities for clients. A registered nurse, she uses the insights gained from working in direct patient care to help clients boost their benefits capabilities and improve outcomes for businesses and employees. Driven by curiosity, Davis has developed the ability to take complex ideas and concepts, view them through a practical and pragmatic lens, and find solutions that address the unique challenges found in today’s benefits marketplace.

Alexandra Littlejohn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Alliant Retail P&C, is an experienced insurance executive and leader with a demonstrated history of leading successful teams and solving complex problems in the property and casualty space. Over her 40-year career, Littlejohn has supported clients through negotiations, risk management, and risk and financial analysis. An exceptional manager, technician, and mentor, Littlejohn is a member of Chief, a private network designed to strengthen and advance women in leadership.

Marilyn Quinlan, Executive Vice President, Alliant Americas, designs highly sophisticated insurance and risk management solutions that address complex business challenges across a broad range of industries. Over her nearly 50-year career, Quinlan has vast experience designing risk transfer programs from guaranteed cost to large deductible, captives, and self-insurance. A Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, she works collaboratively across the organization to create and provide the best solutions for clients. Throughout her career, she has looked to the future, leading teams that have developed technology for insurance industry marketing.

Celebrated with women throughout the United States, the 2023 Elite Women highlight the significant contributions women make to the U.S. insurance industry.

