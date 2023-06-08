Christopher A. Childs, CFA Joins Penobscot Investment Management Co., Inc. as Principal Serving Boston and Greater Hartford and Sheffield, Conn Region

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penobscot Investment Management is pleased to announce that Christopher A. Childs, CFA® has joined the firm as Principal. Chris brings more than 20 years’ experience in portfolio management and financial planning for individuals, families, corporations, and charitable organizations. Chris also brings extensive experience in estate and tax planning, wealth transfer and charitable giving.

“Chris brings a unique perspective to our firm, based on his many years in financial, estate and tax planning, as well as his prior expertise as a commercial lender,” said Dan Ford, President, Penobscot. “Chris leverages that knowledge, not only to analyze investment opportunities, but to help with the transfer of family businesses to future generations. We are excited to have Chris join our team.”

Chris served clients most recently at Wilmington Trust/People’s United Bank. Before becoming a portfolio manager, he spent nearly two decades as a commercial lender. As an active community supporter, Chris is an elected member of the town of Suffield, Connecticut’s Board of Finance. He has served in many non-profit capacities including as President, Suffield Land Conservancy; Investment Committee Chairman, Suffield Historical Society; and as a Member, Suffield Retirement Commission.

Chris graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1982 with a BA in Environmental Economics. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the CFA Society of Hartford. He enjoys sailing, golf, skiing and hiking with his wife and family.

About Penobscot Investment Management

Penobscot Investment Management was founded in 1988 by Eugene Clapp and Doug Hart. Their philosophy focuses on long-term capital appreciation and income growth in broadly diversified portfolios. The firm’s mission is based on deep client connections, respect for the natural environment, helping others, and honoring family. These values put the individual first and fuel the firm’s unique approach to each client.