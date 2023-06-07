Corvias Employees Volunteer 400+ Hours and Donate $120,000

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias has released a video celebrating its Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Report and the many ways it honors its core principle to generously give back to its communities. Contributions were made through volunteer time and donations; Corvias Foundation scholarships; support of local and small, woman, minority, and veteran-owned businesses; and efforts to conserve natural resources.

Corvias team members spent more than 400 hours volunteering in 2022, and through the company’s Two for One Matching Program, donated approximately $120,000 to charitable causes. Corvias Foundation awarded 28 college scholarships worth more than $400,000 to military dependents and children of Corvias employees.

Corvias also supports business and entrepreneurs with a focus on contributing to the educational goals of military families; local communities; and small, woman, minority, and veteran-owned businesses. In 2022, Corvias subcontracted approximately $70 million to local businesses and $74 million to small businesses within its military portfolio and continues to run a mentor-protegee program for local and small business owners.

Corvias is dedicated to conserving natural resources and made more than 160,000 water and energy saving improvements to on-base homes at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Fort Liberty, Fort Meade, Fort Riley, Fort Novosel, and Fort Sill. These improvements are projected to save more than $240 million over the next 30 years. Fort Riley has been designated a top solar energy producer in Kansas with the installation of rooftop solar systems that generate 17 megawatts of energy.

“Our ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and serve is at the core of our business and partnerships,” said Chris Wilson, Corvias CEO. “We are dedicated to contributing to the betterment of communities beyond just the work we do. I am always excited to see how our efforts leave a lasting impression with the families and people we meet along the way and look forward to seeing what we can do in the years to come.”

To learn more about how Corvias gives back, please visit: https://www.corvias.com/about-us/giving-back.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions nationwide to solve their housing, infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through PartnershipsSM approach. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home. Corvias seeks to partner with organizations with aligned values and missions that are important to our nation’s success. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006, our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.