Light & Wonder Enters Into Agreement With Shift4 to Boost Its State-of-the-Art Cashless Gaming Solution

LAS VEGAS & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (together with its subsidiaries “Light & Wonder”), a global leader in casino gaming technology, and Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in integrated payments and commerce solutions, today announced an agreement for Shift4 to integrate their payment processing technology into Light & Wonder’s cashless table-top debit solution, AToM.

An easy, point-of-play PIN debit solution, AToM allows players to access funds without leaving the table or handling cash. AToM promotes increased player retention and provides real-time accounting and game reports and keeps the game moving. As a leader in payment processing solutions, Shift4 will integrate its commerce-enabling technology with AToM’s cashless solution to deliver a seamless gaming experience.

“AToM is unbelievably simple, intuitive and offers a great convenience for players. Integrating Shift4’s payment processing capabilities allows us to drive greater value and retention for our customers and a better experience for players,” said Mike McKiski, Senior Vice President, Global Gaming, Tables. “These solutions complement each other, and our current product family, enabling us to deliver a truly differentiated offering.”

“Shift4 is transforming commerce across various industries with a simplified payment experience that seamlessly integrates into leading technology solutions,” stated Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “Light & Wonder is a leader in cashless solutions for casinos, and Shift4 is excited to enhance the player experience for its customers. We are quickly growing our presence in the gaming space with our ability to deliver both card-present and card-not-present solutions, and this agreement further enhances our capabilities for our casino customers.”

Shift4’s support will initially include domestic jurisdictions and Canada, with other sites to be included in the future.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

