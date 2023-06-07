Labelmaster and Endural Partner to Provide Plastic Hazardous Packaging Solutions for Auto Industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), and industry-leading plastic casing company Endural today announced a partnership in order to provide the automotive industry with sustainable, reusable plastic packaging options for transporting lithium batteries and other DG.

The partnership combines Labelmaster’s large format lithium battery packaging and shipping expertise with Endural’s durable plastic casing to offer a sustainable and cost-effective packaging solution that benefits the automotive aftermarket industry. This allows Labelmaster to now offer plastic packaging solutions for transporting damaged, defective or recalled (DDR) lithium batteries and modules found in electric vehicles (EV), in addition to its existing wood and metal casing options. Endural customers benefit by gaining access to plastic cases that are compliant with UN regulations for transporting hazmat and are supported by the industry leader in DG solutions and services.

“Labelmaster continues to expand its offerings in order to provide the automotive industry with global regulatory expertise, technology solutions, innovative packaging and end-to-end management services for safely and compliantly transporting large format lithium batteries and other hazmat throughout the supply chain,” said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. “Partnering with an expert in the automotive aftermarket like Endural enables Labelmaster to offer a wider range of packaging solutions for transporting large format lithium batteries in order to meet the growing needs of the automotive industry.”

Endural’s durable plastic containers offer greater flexibility for reuse by offering a wide range of inserts designed to fit all battery shipping needs. Made of recycled material and almost completely recyclable, Endural’s reusable plastic cases are lighter than wood and metal containers, won’t get damaged or leak while in transit and can last for years. The cases are stackable, reducing space in both a truck and the warehouse, and are forklift and pallet jack moveable.

“The growing EV market has brought with it a greater volume of lithium batteries moving through the supply chain,” said Jeff Pyle, president & CEO, Endural. “Labelmaster’s understanding of lithium battery transport, along with its full suite of DG labeling, technology and training solutions, enables Endural to provide a more complete, compliant packaging solution to our customers.”

Transporting large format lithium-ion batteries or cellular module assemblies (CMAs) efficiently and compliantly means nailing every detail. Don’t take it on yourself—partner with the industry experts. To learn more about how Labelmaster can make your large format lithium battery and CMA transport compliant, efficient and stress-free, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/large-lithium-battery-transport or contact us at lithiumbattery@labelmaster.com.

Download the “EV Battery Transport: 5 Challenges and How to Overcome Them” ebook today.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

About Endural

Headquartered in Southern California, Endural is a leading provider of thermoformed material handling containers predominantly sold to engine and transmission remanufacturers. Endural designs and manufactures over 300 proprietary material handling containers manufactured from high-density polyethylene. For more information, please visit www.endural.com.