intoPIX and PlexusAV Pioneer IPMX Standard-Based AV-Over-IP Solutions

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX is pleased to announce the integration of its advanced TicoXS FIP IP core into the new PlexusAV AVN4 4K transceiver, based on SMPTE ST2110, which eliminates the stress of selecting an AV-over-IP technology by leveraging a standards-based solution.

PlexusAV is a human-focused AV-over-IP ecosystem. Founded in 2023 by Sencore, PlexusAV leverages a standards-based solution to create interoperable, compatible, adaptable, and stress-free solutions. Designed for higher education, large venues, healthcare, enterprise, and other applications, PlexusAV simplifies AV-over-IP by offering multiple versions of encoders and decoders to create an innovative, accessible, and human-centric ecosystem.

intoPIX TicoXS with its new FIP “Flawless Imagine Profile” that extends the JPEG XS coding capabilities, and guarantees a flexible, cost-effective, and premium path to AV-over-IP, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience. It allows microsecond latency with perfect image quality in any situation and with any content. AVoIP interoperability can be guaranteed thanks to the use of open specifications promoted via IPMX, SMPTE ST2110 with the JPEG XS standard.

“PlexusAV did a strategic move by adopting our latest TicoXS FIP core. ProAV manufacturers and integrators can stay ahead of the game with IPMX, JPEG XS, and the new FIP Flawless Imaging Profile delivered by intoPIX”, says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our new lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA sub-system IP cores and our software implementations allow standard-based and sustainable IP-based distribution, extending HD, 4K, and 8K audiovisual content with super-low latency and perfect quality on existing ethernet Cat5e cables.”

"Backed by 70+ years of broadcast history, PlexusAV designs and manufactures customer-centric solutions for modern integrators. We've integrated TicoXS FIP into our eco-system to enhance AV-over-IP system performance and reliability. This partnership enables stress-free, compatible solutions," explains Steven Cogels, Global Director of Business Development at PlexusAV. "PlexusAV's centric design eliminates traditional ecosystem and project design constraints. Combining intoPIX and PlexusAV empowers integrators by avoiding custom ecosystems that limit innovation or require excessive bandwidth."

intoPIX (#A2409) and PlexusAV (#B4181) will both be present at InfoComm from June 14 to 16, 2023, and will be pleased to welcome you to their respective booth.

About intoPIX

intoPIX offers innovative image processing and compression solutions, delivering efficient software and IP cores for managing more pixels with no latency, saving cost, and simplifying storage. They enable high-quality imaging workflows, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or 8K, while preserving low latency and superior quality.

www.intopix.com

About PlexusAV

PlexusAV is a new division of Sencore, a trusted broadcast production company with 70+ years of experience. PlexusAV provides a human-focused AV-over-IP ecosystem of versatile and interoperable products. By leveraging a standards-based solution called IMPX, PlexusAV offers stress-free AV-over-IP solutions that are interoperable, compatible, and adaptable.

www.plexusav.com

