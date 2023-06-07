Zenbase is Now Working With Equifax to Offer Automated Rent Reporting and Support Landlord ESG Initiatives

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase now offers property owners and operators rent reporting to help improve the financial health of their residents and increase their operational predictability through improved payment rates. By reporting rental data to Equifax Canada, Zenbase is helping Canadians build their credit history. With over three million Canadians being considered “credit invisible” and another seven million having “thin” credit files, contributing rental data to the credit data ecosystem creates a significant opportunity to support the “Social” in ESG by helping these Canadians improve their financial well-being.

With deep accounting integrations across the multi-family space, Zenbase is proud to offer the first of its kind landlord-verified rent reporting in Canada that’s completely automated.

Zenbase is a no-lift solution for the landlords. As soon as landlords enable Zenbase for their preferred property management system, residents can sign up and give consent for their payments to be reported. The entire process of monitoring and reporting is handled by Zenbase and it requires zero investment for the landlords.

“Most renters are getting zero acknowledgment in their credit score for paying their biggest monthly expense and we are changing that,” explained Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase. “With our landlord partners we are turning rent reporting into a standard for rent payments which is a key part of our vision to provide equitable financial access for everyone by creating a financial identity and stability toward financial health.”

“Data can be a force for good, and Equifax is hyper-focused on finding alternative sources of data that can help ensure every Canadian has access to the credit they deserve,” said Sandy Kyriakatos, Chief Data Officer for Equifax Canada. “We are so pleased to be working with Zenbase to benefit Canadian renters, who are often underserved by traditional credit. Canadians who rent their homes are often paying more than they would pay for a mortgage, but don’t get credit for consistently making those payments. When this data is reported to us, it helps build a person’s credit history, which can mean more equitable access to credit.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in rewarding and flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions improve the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the 1st of the month but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. We’ve fixed that misalignment and provide other financial tools like rent reporting. For more information, visit myzenbase.com.

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca.