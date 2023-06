BeFC®、シリーズAラウンドで1600万ユーロを調達し量産フェーズへ移行

BeFC raises €16M on their 3-year anniversary in 2023 ! Three years ago, in the heart of the Alps, our cofounders created BeFC® with the objective of “changing the way we power electronics”. Inspired by implantable technologies, BeFC biofuel cells use enzymes to convert sugars and oxygen into electricity. On the road to reduce environmental impact of digital products, BeFC also designs and produces ecofriendly active sensing tags allowing to collect and store data as well as transmit them wirelessly. Today, we have grown to a talented team of 45 people with the aim of taking our disruptive technologies to the market : a sustainable paper biofuel cell and eco-friendly microelectronics, from Grenoble to the rest of the world. To our clients, suppliers, partners and investors, thank you for your support and for believing in us from the start. Together, power the future with nature.©️