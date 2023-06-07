Collinsville Student Ranks Top 20% in Math Olympiad Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collinsville fifth grader Charles Gillenwater is among nine Oklahoman Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) students who received awards of excellence in the Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) contest. Charles placed in the top 20% of students who participated.

“By competing in these contests, our students hone their problem-solving skills while practicing teamwork,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “We knew this would be an exciting opportunity for our students to push their mathematical boundaries, so we jumped at the chance to engage.”

The Math Olympiad contests brought together two teams of math Olympians from OVCA. Students encountered thought-provoking problems encouraging them to think abstractly, recognize patterns and consider innovative solutions.

This year, nearly 4,000 teams took part in MOEMS from across the country.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

