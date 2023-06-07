MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Names 24 Startups to Annual Accelerator

LOS ANGELES & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedTech Innovator, the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies announced today that 24 medtech companies will participate in the fourth annual Asia Pacific Accelerator program.

MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific offers best-in-class startups opportunities to work with investors, business leaders and allied service professionals in the medtech industry to help drive commercialization of life-changing technologies throughout the region. The 2023 cohort companies will also compete for up to US$ 300,000 in cash prizes and awards.

“As the world’s largest accelerator of medtech companies, MedTech Innovator established the Asia Pacific Program in 2019 because of the incredible innovation in the region. We look forward to working with our partners to support this year’s cohort of companies and to help them advance their technologies,” said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator.

Over 400 companies applied for the Asia Pacific program this year, and after a rigorous selection process, 60 companies were invited to pitch, 24 of which were named to the 2023 cohort. In early December, four startups from the 2023 Asia Pacific cohort will advance to compete in the Grand Finals to be held at APACMed’s Medtech Forum 2023 in Singapore. Attended by health care industry leaders, health care providers, and investors from across the region, the MedTech Forum will also showcase solutions from all 24 Accelerator cohort companies. The winning company, which will be determined by audience vote, stands to win a non-dilutive cash prize and the title of the 2023 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Winner.

For the first time, MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific’s 2023 cohort will include four shortlisted companies that are part of the inaugural Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program (OAIP). This program focuses on minimally invasive care and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. The winning innovator will receive grant funding of US$ 75,000 as well as an exclusive mentorship program with key thought leaders from within Olympus.

The 24 companies selected to the 2023 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Accelerator are:

The companies shortlisted for the OAIP are:

MedTech Innovator’s 2023 Asia Pacific program sponsors include Johnson & Johnson, Olympus, Teleflex, Siemens Healthineers, B Braun Medical, Cambridge Consultants, JABIL Healthcare and Enterprise Singapore. The MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Program is held in partnership with APACMed.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies and the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. Since 2013, MedTech Innovator has reviewed more than 9,000 startups and graduated 509 companies that have gone on to raise more than $6.8 billion in follow-on funding.

MedTech Innovator works closely with stakeholders across the industry to promote the growth of early and mid-stage startups. In collaboration with 35 corporate partners, as well as a broader network of more than 1,000 industry executives including investors, business development representatives, and other stakeholders, MedTech Innovator provides startups with individualized mentorship and feedback, funding opportunities, and continual engagement with peers and advisors.

For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit the website, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter. Follow MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific on LinkedIn.

About Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, APACMed represents manufacturers and suppliers of medical equipment, devices and in vitro diagnostics, industry associations and other key stakeholders associated with the medical technology industry in Asia Pacific.

Providing a unified voice for the medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics industry in Asia Pacific, APACMed works proactively with bilateral, regional and local government bodies to shape policies, demonstrate the value of medical technology and promote regulatory harmonization. We strive to promote digital health innovation and impact policy that advances healthcare access for patients by engaging with medical device associations and companies in Asia Pacific.

APACMed is also host to the annual Asia Pacific MedTech Forum. www.apacmed.org