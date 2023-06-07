SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethical Digital, is excited to share Disruption: Changing Saskatchewan’s Tech Ecosystem to Empower Indigenous Women Report. Ethical Digital is "Changing the Trajectory of the Internet" by making it more respectful, equitable, and inclusive.

Indigenous women are among the most underrepresented populations in technology. According to the 2022 Diversity in Tech Dashboard survey, Indigenous people only represent 0.07% - 1.4% of the tech sector in Canada. Intending to increase Indigenous women's participation in Saskatchewan's tech sector, we received a grant from Women and Gender Equality Canada to conduct research to identify the barriers and develop a path forward.

Ethical Digital assembled a Indigenous-led research project team who conducted interviews with 123 Indigenous women throughout the province. We also relied on the experience of the Indigenous Women in Tech Executive Advisory Council to ensure the delivery of a well-rounded report.

According to the report, Indigenous women identified key barriers they face when trying to enter the tech sector. The top four barriers include access to funding, training locations, professional requirements and family obligations and childcare. These barriers need to be addressed in order for Indigenous women to succeed in today’s digital society.

“If the technology is our future, we need all people involved in creating that future,” shares Katrina German, the CEO of Ethical Digital.

Ethical Digital continues to be committed to recognizing and implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action specifically #92. We hope that the report is one small step to better understanding and addressing the barrier Indigenous women face when pursuing a career in technology.