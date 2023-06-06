University of Phoenix Collaborates with Ardent Health Services to Provide Education and Tuition Reimbursement for Employees

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix has announced an agreement with Ardent Health Services that provides Ardent team members with reduced cost for educational and training opportunities at the University.

According to the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index® study, 70% of employees say they are more likely to stay with their employer if they had more opportunities for upskilling. As companies navigate current workforce and talent deficits, collaboration between higher education institutions and companies provides opportunities to create educational benefits that attract new talent and retain talent already within the company.

“We are excited to launch this agreement with Ardent and provide affordable and flexible opportunities for their employees to pursue skills, courses, and degrees that fit their career pathway,” states Jay Titus, vice president, Workforce Solutions Group at University of Phoenix. “Workers face barriers of time and expense when it comes to focusing on their career plan – this type of program offers individuals the generous support of their employer to address those barriers.”

The agreement, which is supported by University of Phoenix’s Workforce Solutions team, provides eligible Ardent employees with the opportunity to receive tuition assistance for up to eight undergraduate courses per year, five master's level courses per year or three doctoral courses per year with an annual tuition cap at University of Phoenix of $5,250. The agreement waives all resource fees and applies to single courses, as well as courses in certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

The agreement supports Ardent’s goals of providing educational opportunities for all team members while encouraging individuals with an associate degree in nursing (ADN) to take their degree to the next level and obtain their bachelor’s in nursing (BSN).

“Ardent continues to make investments in our team members’ growth and development from self-paced learning to leadership programs and continuing education,” shares Ardent Chief Human Resources Officer Carolyn Schneider. “This partnership with The University of Phoenix is another way we’re supporting team members’ journey with us – from the time they enter healthcare to the time they retire. We strongly believe in developing great talent to fulfill our purpose.”

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With a focus on consumer-friendly processes and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and 200+ sites of care with more than 1,400 aligned providers in six states. Learn more at ardenthealth.com.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.