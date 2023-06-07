Skydio Secures Nationwide BVLOS Approval for Remote Drone Operations In Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) has granted Skydio an unprecedented, nationwide approval to remotely fly drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). Representing one of the most advanced regulatory approvals in the world, the approval enables streamlined BVLOS operations using Skydio Dock and Remote Ops. Whether a customer is monitoring complex infrastructure, inspecting a security perimeter, or assessing a site following a natural disaster — Skydio’s AI and autonomous technology allows drones to safely fly missions in close proximity to structures in a way that would be difficult or impossible with manual drones, even when operated remotely without a pilot on-site.

Under the JCAB approval, there is no requirement to use additional crew members (such as visual observers) or technology to detect crewed aircraft, eliminating some of the greatest challenges faced by drone operators. The approval is not location or time specific; it applies across Japan, with limited exceptions. Notification of the flight area is required prior to takeoff using JCAB’s web portal. Operators can now remotely inspect critical infrastructure—buildings, roads, power plants and the scenes of natural disasters—safely and quickly without placing people at risk.

“This waiver represents a landmark moment for the drone industry, and is a reflection of regulators responding to the advances in AI and autonomy that are already defining the next chapter in drones and delivering enormous value for organizations,” said Adam Bry, CEO at Skydio. “With Skydio Dock and Remote Ops, organizations gain access to real-time data to make decisions that keep their workers safe, make their operations more efficient, and help their communities thrive. Autonomous remote drone operations enable inspections of hard-to-reach and dangerous areas from the safety of an office.”

The approval demonstrates Skydio’s commitment to supporting our customers, providing best-in-class products that unlock new use cases coupled with unique regulatory approvals driving unprecedented levels of value.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.