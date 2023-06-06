BioTek reMEDys Serves as Presenting Sponsor for Betsy King’s ‘Golf Fore Africa’ Pennsylvania Pro-Am

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this week, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, served as the presenting sponsor of LPGA Hall of Fame golfer Betsy King’s Golf Fore Africa Pennsylvania Pro-Am.

Golf Fore Africa was founded in early 2007 by King following a 2006 trip with World Vision to Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. After witnessing the terrible plight of poverty and HIV/AIDS and its devastating effects on the children of Africa, she came home with a burning passion to make a difference in these children’s lives and a vision to do so using her gifts and experience in golf. Now, with a series of high-profile Pro-Am events serving as fundraisers, King enlists golfers around the world to join the cause by linking her passion for golf to compassion for children.

Hosted at the Moselem Springs Golf Club in Berks County, Pennsylvania, this week’s event featured King and a host of other LPGA pros as they teamed with philanthropic-minded amateur golfers for a good cause. All monies raised from this event will help bring clean water to children and families in Africa.

“At BioTek reMEDys, we are passionate about providing hope and access to health for people and their families,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chai Gadde. “In many regions around the world today, there is a lack of access to clean water, the literal and figurative wellspring for fundamental good health. We’re honored to be able to help the legendary Betsy King and her impactful organization Golf Fore Africa as it works to provide the first building block to healthy living for underserved children and their families in Africa.”

Gadde, along with two other members of the BioTek reMEDys executive team, including the company’s President Brian Zweben and Chief Operating Officer Edward Sotherden, participated in the event, golfing to raise funds alongside LPGA stars Amy Olson and Julie Inkster.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.