Crédit Agricole CIB acts as the Sole Lead Green Structuring Agent on O-I Glass’s Green Bond Issuance

Crédit Agricole CIB has advised O-I Glass on structuring its refreshed Green Financing Framework and Green Bond issuance (USD 690m 8NC3 at 7.25%, EUR 600m 5NC2 at 6.25%).

O-I Glass, Inc. is an American company that specializes in container glass products. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of packaging products, and is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The Green Bond issuance provides for an amount equal to the net proceeds to be allocated to certain eligible green projects, including:

Projects and investments aimed at increasing utilization of renewable energy

Investments in energy efficient solutions in offices, plants and warehouses

Use of new technologies aimed at reducing potable water consumption in manufacturing processes

Projects, investments, and R&D aimed at improving the production technologies and processes in manufacturing facilities, and facilitating the use of alternative resources

Projects involving waste collection and/or glass recycling processing

Projects aimed at decreasing the use of raw materials, and using sustainable raw materials to produce environmentally friendly products

“ O-I, the first ever glass packaging company to issue a green bond, issued its second green bond marking the largest ever green bond from a US packaging company. Our bank is thrilled to have acted as Sole Lead Green Structuring Agent on the transaction supporting OI’s thought-leadership and commitment to driving meaningful environmental change.” says Romina Reversi, Head of Sustainable Investment Banking Americas at Crédit Agricole CIB.

