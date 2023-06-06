Hypori Awarded 3-Year Next Generation Mobility Contract from National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to Revolutionize Secure Mobility

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, the leading virtual bring-your-own-device (BYOD) National Security Agency-approved commercial solution for classified (CSfC) and unclassified access SaaS provider, was awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to support their mobile infrastructure transformation from government-provided cell phones to an innovative, unclassified BYOD approach using Hypori Halo.

Under the terms of this Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III award, Hypori will provide its zero-trust virtual device, Hypori Halo, and comprehensive technical support to the NGA. The implementation of this technology marks a significant milestone in the NGA's Next Generation Mobility initiative, as Hypori Halo enables NGA employees' remote access to NIPRNet from their personal smartphones and tablets. The agreement covers a base period of performance of one year, with the option for two additional one-year periods. This deployment, rolling out to a third of NGA’s workforce, will empower those employees with enhanced, secure and flexible mobile access while maintaining zero-trust security standards.

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence for the Department of Defense (DoD), with the primary mission of collecting, analyzing, and distributing geospatial intelligence in support of national security.

"We are honored to have been chosen by the NGA and contribute to the advancement of their Next Generation Mobility initiative," said Hypori President and CEO Jared Shepard. "This award represents a shift in the DoD, embracing its move towards tested and proven zero-trust solutions to set an elevated standard in secure mobility using virtualization at the edge.”

Hypori offers a robust and secure virtual mobile infrastructure platform, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data on the virtual device while providing privacy to the end-user on the physical device. The solution enables NGA employees to access critical information on the go, facilitating real-time decision-making and collaboration across the agency's operations.

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company delivering zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data through its product, Hypori Halo, by via a separate, secure, virtual device from any smartphone or tablet. Hypori Halo, as a virtual BYOD solution, frees organizations from liability and security risks with no data at rest, no data in transit, and 100% separation of corporate and personal data for guaranteed end-user privacy. Hypori Halo is HIPAA compliant and an approved National Security Agency commercial solution for classified (CSfC) access product. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.