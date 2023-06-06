Neal Gerber Eisenberg Named One of the “Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity” by Seramount

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that Seramount named the firm as one of the 50 Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity. The list recognizes firms that use best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting, and developing women lawyers and lawyers from underrepresented groups, including people of color.

“I’m proud to expand our Best Law Firms for Women to include diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,” said Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “From increasing representation of historically excluded talent to expanding upon their family-friendly benefits, our Best Law Firms are putting in the work necessary to build firm cultures where employees can thrive.”

"We are honored that Seramount has identified us as one of the Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to an inclusive and equitable workplace and to the hard work required for real progress. We have worked diligently to recruit, retain, promote, and develop women lawyers and lawyers from underrepresented groups," said Managing Partner Robert G. Gerber. "Our focus on increasing representation in leadership, expanding family-friendly benefits, and prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion has been integral to our firm's success. We are proud of our accomplishments and will continue to hold ourselves accountable for results."

Highlights of the 2023 Best Law Firms for Women & Diversity:

Representation by the numbers: Forty-two percent of lawyers are women, up from 41 percent last year; 23 percent of lawyers are people of color, up from 22 percent last year; 34 percent of lawyers hired are people of color, up from 33 percent last year; 41 percent of women lawyers hired are women of color, up from 39 percent last year.

Advancement by the numbers: The percentage of women promoted to equity partner is 39 percent, up from 37 percent last year; the percentage of people of color promoted to equity partner is 17 percent, down from 18 percent last year.

Benefits by the numbers: 84 percent of firms offer backup childcare, up from 80 percent last year; 90 percent subsidize everyday childcare costs, up from 88 percent last year

About the Methodology

Seramount’s 2023 Best Law Firms for Women & Diversity application includes more than 300 questions about attorney demographics at different levels, flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women and people of color as well as those from other underrepresented groups. Questions about family-friendly benefits and mentoring and sponsorship participation are also included.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2022 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with more than 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each partner’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.