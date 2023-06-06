Keystone Names Wisconsin’s Erickson Insurance to its Network of Agencies

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Erickson Insurance of Barron as its newest Wisconsin partner agency, as its network continues to grow.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome the Erickson Agency to Keystone. As we continue to grow the state of Wisconsin, Selene and her agency will be a great addition to an already strong group of agency partners,” said Wisconsin State Vice President Matt Fink.

“After expressing my desire for additional resources for my agency, both for clients and employees, a company territory manager connected me with Keystone. Keystone’s motto ‘Independence works better together’ makes perfect sense for the independent agent. I look forward to the many tools, resources, and expertise they have to offer. Working with like-minded agencies, with years of industry expertise and new perspectives, will be beneficial for agency growth and client retention,” explained Agency President Selene Wosepka.

About Erickson Insurance— Erickson Insurance was founded in 1964 by Russell Erickson in Barron, Wisconsin and has experienced a steady pattern of growth over the years. The agency’s guiding principal from the day it started and continues today is “treat people the way you want to be treated.” For more information, visit https://www.myericksoninsurance.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.