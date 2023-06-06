Ty Pennington Partners With Caesars Slots to Gift 21 Lucky Winners With a Vegas Vacation

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Slots**, Playtika's free-to-play social casino app, has announced the launch of an exciting sweepstakes in the United States and Canada.* New and existing players (age 21 and older) of the free-to-play slots game will have the chance to win a vacation to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, every day over the next 21 days.

Each of the 21 winners of the sweepstakes will receive a prize fit for a Caesar: a trip to Vegas consisting of a flight, a limo ride to the hotel, and two nights stay.

To promote the sweepstakes, a new TV spot is being aired featuring Caesars Slots celebrity partner, TV host, artist, carpenter, author, and Extreme Makeover star, Ty Pennington. Every week, millions of viewers watch Pennington surprise his show’s participants with new remodels — and now fans of Caesars Slots can experience that same thrill with the game’s Vegas Sweepstakes. The three campaign ads feature Pennington exclaiming that the only thing better than winning jackpots on the free-to-play Caesars Slots app is winning jackpots on the Caesars Slots while in Vegas.

The sweepstakes campaign is the latest iteration of Caesars Slots’ partnership with Pennington. The Hollywood star has previously starred in two commercials for the game, most recently to promote the new opportunities for users to test their fortune during Lucky Month on the Caesars Slots app.

Ty Pennington said:

“I am delighted to be working with Caesars Slots again, particularly on a sweepstakes with such a great prize. While I’ve worked hard throughout my life and career, I’m a firm believer that a little bit of luck has played a part in my success, as well. It is great to be a part of another Caesars Slots campaign that encourages users to try their luck for the chance to win big.”

Liran Paz GM at Caesars Slots said:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible opportunity to our community of players. Just like Caesars Slots, Las Vegas is synonymous with excitement, luck, and fun, so we are excited to give our players the chance to experience it in person."

The sweepstakes competition will run from June 6 to 26 and is open to both existing members of the Caesars Slots community (including over 5 million social followers) and new joiners alike. To enter, users can download the app (or simply open the app if they are an existing player), for free then register with their email and sign up for the newsletter. Once signed up, players can enter the sweepstakes every day over the three weeks by simply logging into the app for free.

To learn more about the sweepstakes and the free-to-play casino slots game, visit www.Playtikasweepstakes.com.

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms according to Data.ai. (2022). The Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed to Playtika by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, LLC.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents (21 and over) of the United States and Canada (excluding the province of Québec). No prizes are available in the game. Promotion is available on www.playtikasweepstakes.com. Playing the games does not increase your chances of winning. No purchase necessary. See rules at www.playtikasweepstakes.com.

**Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc.