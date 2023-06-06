Teachmint Announces Partnership With Cambridge CIC Schools to Build Future-ready Classrooms in Central Asia

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teachmint, creator of the Integrated School Platform (ISP), today announced a partnership with Cambridge CIC Schools across Central Asia. Together, Teachmint and CIC aim to empower and usher learners and educators into future-ready classrooms with Teachmint’s proprietary, state-of-the-art ISP.

While Central Asia has made considerable progress in bringing children into school over the past 20 years, there is more to be done across the region to achieve the UN SDG 4 of equitable, quality education target for 2030. Through their partnership, Teachmint and CIC aim to build educational infrastructure that enables personalization at-scale and delivers better outcomes for educators and learners.

Commenting on this partnership, Ekansh Bansal, Associate Vice President - International Business, Teachmint said, “Breaking barriers and achieving equity through technology is the key to equip children with the necessary skills for an ever-evolving global economy. To achieve this, we must equip educators all over the world with tools that facilitate comprehensive learning and development for their students. We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge International School in Uzbekistan to build truly global classrooms that give world-class education to children everywhere.”

Umidjon Ishmukhamedov, Founder of Cambridge CIC Schools said, “It is important for schools to give educators tools that save time so they can individualize education and focus on helping their students succeed. On our mission to prepare children in Uzbekistan for a digital-first world, Cambridge CIC School is happy to partner with Teachmint and empower our teachers and students with the power of technology.”

The Integrated School Platform is designed to empower schools and institutes to achieve more with infrastructure innovation through the combination of a School Management System, a modern LMS and digital content unified into a comprehensive offering. The ISP has been localized in languages like Uzbek to better meet the needs of educators and learners in the region. Teachmint is also working on additional features that address the quality aspect of a learner’s journey while boosting digital and hybrid learning infrastructure in Central Asia.

Cambridge CIC School is Uzbekistan’s first private initiative to improve public education quality with partners like Pearson, Khan Academy, Turin Polytechnic University in Tashkent and Cambridge International University to name a few.

About Teachmint:

Teachmint is an education infrastructure startup and the creator of the Integrated School Platform, an all-in-one school digitization solution. We have enabled millions of educators and thousands of schools to create global, future-ready classrooms with our proprietary technology and school software solutions. Today, Teachmint is available in 20+ Indian and International languages and has served 20 million + users from 30+ countries through its platform.

Teachmint’s flagship product, the Integrated School Platform, empowers every stakeholder of the school with its one-stop solution equipped with advanced administrator tools, a modern learning management system, premium learning content, and a unique all-in-one fee payment solution. We believe that the right integration of technology can help school leaders unlock the highest potential of their institutes and bring the best out of their teachers, students and even drive better parent engagement.