Thales and Netskrt Systems Working Together to Enhance the Passenger On-Demand Video Streaming Experience

Thales and Netskrt working together to enhance passenger on-demand video streaming experience. When hosted on Thales’ inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system, Netskrt’s unique edge content delivery network (eCDN) for air will provide content caching for a high-quality streaming experience of direct-to-consumer native content applications to seat-back screens and personal devices. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aircraft Interiors EXPO (AIX) 2023 – Thales and Netskrt Systems, the only provider of edge Content Delivery Networks (eCDNs) for Air, announced their collaboration to bring passengers full access to streaming video services while inflight. When hosted on Thales’ inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system, Netskrt’s unique edge content delivery network (eCDN) will provide content caching for a high-quality streaming experience of direct-to-consumer native content applications to seatback screens and personal devices. On-demand content is stored onboard and regularly uploaded on the ground and in the air, providing access to the latest titles.

Passengers will be able to instantly stream their favorite entertainment content using their personal video streaming subscriptions. No matter how many people watch the same content, each title only streams once to the onboard cache. This solution optimizes satellite connectivity consumption ensuring bandwidth is available for other connected inflight services.

“ At Thales we’re always at the forefront of innovation, investing in digital technologies, and working with our partners to anticipate our customers’ future ambitions. We’re excited to work with Netskrt to deliver a new era of inflight entertainment giving passengers an ‘at home viewing experience’. Our collaboration will create opportunities for new direct-to-consumer video streaming partner integrations to provide a high-quality passenger experience,” said Kurt Weidemeyer, VP Product Delivery Digital, Thales InFlyt Experience.

“ Thales’ innovative vision and commitment to customer satisfaction make them the ideal partner to bring edge caching to airlines and their passengers,” said Netskrt co-founder, president and CEO Sig Luft. “ People are increasingly accessing direct to consumer video streaming services for their news and entertainment content, and expect access to these services wherever they go. Airlines are increasingly seeking solutions that provide passengers access to their favorite video streaming service onboard.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Far Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

About Netskrt eCDN for Air

The Netskrt eCDN for Air combines cloud-based, title-aware machine learning for content ingestion and distribution, and edge components for local caching onboard to reduce the network load and deliver high quality viewing experiences. The Netskrt eCDN technology has been successfully deployed in air and rail environments, demonstrating the ability to both improve customer experience and improve Wi-Fi performance.

About Netskrt

Netskrt brings the rapidly expanding universe of direct-to-consumer streaming internet video to previously underserved and unserved locations. Netskrt solutions advance the state of streaming video content distribution to make high-quality streaming video entertainment possible for rural broadband users, and rail, air, and sea transportation passengers. Visit www.netskrt.io for more information.

