Heliogen and the City of Lancaster Advance Hydrogen Economy Through the City’s First Green Hydrogen Contract to Fuel Municipal Fleet

PASADENA, Calif. & LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced the execution of a definitive contract with The City of Lancaster, California (“The City” or “Lancaster”) to produce green hydrogen to be purchased by Lancaster for the city’s growing green hydrogen fuel needs. The partnership represents Lancaster’s first hydrogen offtake agreement.

The green hydrogen will be produced at Heliogen’s Proxima hydrogen facility in Lancaster and will leverage Heliogen’s innovative technology using AI and advanced computer vision software to concentrate sunlight with mirrors, producing carbon-free hydrogen with significant economic development potential. As part of the agreement, Heliogen will provide green hydrogen to the City and will certify its carbon intensity, a measure of the CO 2 emitted per kilogram of hydrogen produced. Proxima could ultimately help support other projects within the city and region, including sustainable aviation fuel, and sales and distribution of hydrogen fuel for industrial processes such as long-haul trucking, cement, and mining.

The agreement between Heliogen and Lancaster builds upon the previously announced MOU between the parties to establish a clean hydrogen generation facility, and is expected to contract hydrogen conforming to SAE J2719 hydrogen fuel cell vehicle specifications at a $10/kg offtake price. The wholesale-level price represents significant cost savings for the city amid rapidly increasing prices at hydrogen filling stations across California, with the average hydrogen pump price reaching an all-time high of $21.28/kg in November 2022, according to data provided to Hydrogen Insight by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The collaboration furthers the City’s vision to become a model and leader for hydrogen as a clean, alternative energy source for municipalities. Lancaster, the nation’s first city to embrace hydrogen power, is an inaugural winner of the U.S. Department of Energy’s H 2 Twin Cities Initiative.

“We are excited to advance our strategic relationship with The City of Lancaster and support its needs for green hydrogen fuel at scale,” said Christie Obiaya, Chief Executive Officer at Heliogen. “This agreement underscores the incredible potential to rapidly develop and commercialize green hydrogen as a key pathway for a decarbonized economy. I am proud of the Heliogen team for its work to demonstrate the value of our patented breakthrough technology to produce cost-effective green hydrogen, which will accelerate adoption of this critical, multi-use form of clean fuel all over the world.”

“As America’s first hydrogen city, Lancaster is proud to pioneer innovative solutions to drive change and decarbonize our economy,” said R. Rex Parris, Mayor, City of Lancaster. “Heliogen’s unique ability to create carbon-free hydrogen holds immense promise to fuel our municipal fleet at the lowest carbon intensity. Hydrogen is the future and we invite other cities to join us on the path to decarbonization as a way to tackle climate change.”

Heliogen has completed preliminary configuration designs and secured a site for Proxima.

ABOUT HELIOGEN

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com

ABOUT THE CITY OF LANCASTER

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Together. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

