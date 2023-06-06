Powering the Future: Global Energy Leaders Establish Open Standard for Secure and Interoperable Energy Devices and Data Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.ON SE, Intertrust, JERA, and Origin Energy today announced the founding of the Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance, (TEIA), to develop and promote open technology standards for energy devices, data interoperability and security for the global energy industry ecosystem.

As the energy industry moves toward relying on digital infrastructure, including IoT devices, distributed data management systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the need for consistent security and authentication between hardware and software systems is critical. Today, energy companies procure connected devices and software from different vendors, but often find themselves with siloed systems and security gaps. This creates a massive operational burden by increasing development and operating costs, and introduces security vulnerabilities, which can be exploited by malicious actors and materially impact operating costs and performance. These issues increase energy prices, and complicate energy companies’ obligations to meet decarbonization goals and data-related regulatory requirements for data privacy, residency and the upcoming EU Data Acts, and their emerging international counterparts.

TEIA’s goal is to deliver standards for secure interoperability to solve these problems, enabling the entire energy value chain, from conventional and alternative fuels, renewable and conventional generation, to edge energy systems and devices for commercial and residential applications. TEIA-compliant software and devices, even from competing manufacturers, will work together securely, ensuring smooth, trusted interoperability. The TEIA standards organization welcomes participation from all companies and organizations in the digital energy ecosystem, including device manufacturers, software vendors, and energy companies. For more information about TEIA membership, please visit www.trusted-energy.org.

Standardizing security formats, application interfaces, and compliance requirements for energy IoT hardware and software is crucial for creating a level playing field that addresses common challenges. By adopting common, open specifications, software and hardware vendors can reduce costs and security burdens while providing operators with interoperable technologies that ensure consistent security. Standards also bring clarity to Intellectual Property matters as value chains evolve from proprietary solutions to stack compositions with multiple component suppliers. Ultimately, this leads to lower operating costs for all stakeholders and translates into savings for energy consumers.

Leaders at the TEIA Founding companies expressed their support for the initiative.

“As with the consumer electronics industry, openness and choice are crucial for an industry as mission critical as energy,” said E.ON SE’s Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Thomas Birr. “The TEIA standard will reduce time to market and create an open environment for cost-effective, standardized and secure energy solutions that will both promote decarbonization and benefit energy customers.”

“Open standards are important not only for JERA’s generation business but also for our work in decentralized and renewable energy,” said Sami Ben Jamaa, JERA’s Global Chief Information and Digital Officer. “The TEIA standard is foundational to accelerate our digital transformation activity.”

“Standardization and interoperability of systems in the distributed digital energy ecosystem is becoming increasingly important as the complexity and number of participants increase,” said Origin Energy Executive General Manager of Future Energy and Technology, Tony Lucas. “An open, standards-based approach will help streamline the transition to net zero.”

“The Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance brings together global energy giants that collectively serve millions of customers,” said Intertrust’s CEO, Talal G. Shamoon. “We are proud to bring our extensive expertise in trusted, secure, and open standards-based distributed computing to support this important effort.”

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, around 72,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 47 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. For more information, please visit www.eon.com.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About JERA

Established in 2015, JERA is an equal joint venture of two major Japanese electric power companies, TEPCO Fuel & Power Incorporated and Chubu Electric Power Company and produces about 30% of all electricity in Japan. JERA is an energy company with global reach that has strength in the entire energy supply chain, from participation in LNG upstream projects and fuel procurement, through fuel transportation to power generation. JERA, which stands for Japan’s Energy for a New Era, will take on the challenge of achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050 and is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. For more details: https://www.jera.co.jp/english/

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is one of Australia’s largest integrated energy companies with activities spanning electricity generation, energy retailing, rooftop solar and energy services, renewable energy and battery storage developments, and with 4.5 million energy accounts across Australia. Origin is also a significant gas producer, domestic gas supplier and LNG exporter through its 27.5 per cent stake in Australia Pacific LNG. Origin’s ambition is to lead the energy transition through cleaner energy and customer solutions.