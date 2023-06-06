The Leadership Consortium Announces Fall 2023 Program to Accelerate Leadership Impact

The Leadership Consortium (TLC) announces its Fall 2023 TLC Leaders Program as the company celebrates five years of helping participants become stronger, more confident leaders.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Leadership Consortium (TLC), a first of its kind leadership accelerator that unleashes the full potential of high performing, emerging executives, today announced its Fall 2023 TLC Leaders Program. The Program convenes top talent from best-in-class companies in a virtual development experience that elevates leaders and their impact on their firms and communities. The cohort runs from August to November 2023 with registration closing July 1st.

“ In our first five years, we’ve impacted thousands of leaders globally and succeeded in our mission to change the look and feel of leadership at some of the world’s most influential companies,” said Cara Shortsleeve, CEO of The Leadership Consortium. “ Leaders today face increasing complexity and uncertainty – they have no choice but to tap their team’s highest potential, which means accelerating the pace of learning, embracing the value of difference, and maximizing the unique contribution of everyone on their team.”

TLC Program Design

The TLC Leaders Program helps participants emerge as stronger, more confident leaders and better managers of their teams and businesses. Although all participant profiles are welcome, the program is designed to support leaders who have been underserved in the past and who are vital to the future of competitive organizations.

Designed by leadership thought leaders Frances Frei and Anne Morriss, alongside co-founder and technology executive Cara Shortsleeve, the TLC program integrates three key components to drive transformation:

Content - Bespoke curriculum delivered real-time by industry experts and management professors from elite MBA programs, including Harvard Business School. TLC’s curriculum of business and leadership skills will enhance self-awareness, build confidence leading teams, and deepen business acumen. Directed reflection moves leaders from theory to application.

- Bespoke curriculum delivered real-time by industry experts and management professors from elite MBA programs, including Harvard Business School. TLC’s curriculum of business and leadership skills will enhance self-awareness, build confidence leading teams, and deepen business acumen. Directed reflection moves leaders from theory to application. Community - Diverse peer executive network supports growth within and beyond the TLC program. TLC participants engage in multiple forms of peer learning, building diverse peer executive networks across a variety of industries, functions and company stages.

- Diverse peer executive network supports growth within and beyond the TLC program. TLC participants engage in multiple forms of peer learning, building diverse peer executive networks across a variety of industries, functions and company stages. Coaching - Personal 1:1 coaching accelerates leadership development and helps participants translate learning into action. The TLC coaching team has an exceptional track record using a targeted approach to rapidly surface and resolve barriers to personal leadership.

This formula yields impressive results, with 95% of participants reporting increased confidence in performing current and future leadership roles and 100% of participants prepared to translate the learning into practical application.

" One thing that we really love about the program is that in addition to great instructors and great case learnings, you really become a part of a community,” said Katie Burke, Chief People Officer, HubSpot. “ For us, it's been transformative. I've been able to personally witness our leaders growing better together and to see the community of practice within our leadership community grow as well."

TLC Impact: Fortune 100 firm increased promotion rate of diverse leaders by 20%

A Fortune 100 firm partnered with TLC to accelerate historically underrepresented leaders. The organization sponsored 300 global pre-executive leaders to attend TLC over 3+ years. In a longitudinal study that compared TLC participants to a look-alike peer group, the TLC alumni gained a 20-22% increase in career velocity. According to a talent leader from a global fortune 100 tech company, “ The investment we make in TLC and our high potential diverse leaders pays off quickly. Our leadership is literally more representative because TLC participants get promoted at a faster rate."

Companies interested in accelerating their high potential leaders and advancing their DEI initiatives can visit www.theleadershipconsortium.org for more information.

About The Leadership Consortium

Founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei, best-selling author Anne Morriss, and technology executive Cara Shortsleeve, The Leadership Consortium helps best-in-class organizations create the conditions for more and varied leaders to thrive. Since 2018 TLC has been delivering custom advisory work, executive coaching, and an innovative leadership accelerator program called the TLC Leaders Program. Leaders emerge from TLC programming better prepared to lead stronger teams and bring a broader strategic mindset to their businesses, markets, and communities.