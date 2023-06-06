Kinective Formed Through Strategic Combination of CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector, today announced its formation through the combination of CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM. Kinective delivers the most comprehensive, open, and connected technology ecosystem in banking. Across offices in Phoenix, Orlando, and New Jersey, its 300 team members serve more than 2,500 customers, representing one out of every four U.S. financial institutions. Kinective is backed by OceanSound Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

The name ‘Kinective’ is derived from connective, the capacity to merge disparate systems into a unified experience. It also reflects the power to drive innovation and generate kinetic energy. Kinective’s mission is to help its customers connect to banking’s future. The new corporate identity follows the recent appointment of Stephen Baker as CEO and signifies the next phase of the company’s growth.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers a cohesive experience by launching Kinective, which leverages the combined solutions, resources, and seven decades of experience of our three complementary businesses,” said Baker. “Our brand connects our employees and customers under a shared vision and reflects our mastery in building connected digital experiences for financial institutions.

“Digital transformation in banking has been impaired by unavailable, incomplete, or vulnerable integrations between cores and fintechs. Kinective is a force multiplier in banking, enabling immediate access to innovation via integrations to cores used by 99% of U.S. financial institutions. Kinective’s software help banks and credit unions unlock new services, modernize operations, and enhance their competitive edge.”

Kinective’s family of solutions draws from existing CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM products, which will remain available and supported under their existing brands:

API Connectivity: turn-key solutions that securely connect over 80 fintech applications to over 40 core banking systems by compiling pre-built API integrations, empowering purchasing choice and a best-of-breed IT strategy;

Teller Workflow: API integrations between core banking systems and branch hardware that enables real-time transaction processing and improved teller productivity by automating labor-intensive tasks;

Document Automation: software that allows financial institutions to manage and enhance each stage of process workflow, including generation, execution, authentication, approval, and archiving;

Data Analytics: solutions that allow financial institutions to gain visibility into their branch operations, manage credit risk, and comply with reporting requirements; and

Data Connectivity: migration and archiving solutions that provide data integrity and access, especially around M&A, core conversion, and legacy data migration.

Kinective’s solutions are united by a mutual value proposition of driving IT modernization, operating efficiency, and elevated client experiences for financial institutions. Kinective’s solutions create compelling value for all stakeholders in the banking ecosystem, including financial institutions, fintechs, and cores:

Financial institutions: Kinective enables banks and credit unions to design a bespoke fintech strategy, tailored to their specific needs and compatible with their existing core, so they can transform at their own pace. Kinective’s workflow products create better employee experiences by automating previously manual or error-prone processes;

Fintechs: Kinective provides fintechs with one, unified connection to more than 40 cores, unlocking access to the entire banking ecosystem and a scaled customer base. With Kinective’s technology, developers can focus on product differentiation, not core integrations; and

Cores: Kinective equips cores with seamless integrations to modern fintech solutions, allowing them to meet increasing customer expectations without impeding existing developmental priorities. Kinective helps cores increase stickiness and extend the lifespan as they develop future platforms.

“We are excited to build upon the strength and capabilities of the three constituent companies and establish Kinective,” said Ted Coons, Partner at OceanSound. “Kinective has developed the industry’s most connected platform that allows banks and credit unions to scale innovation faster, deliver better client experiences, and realize cost savings. We expect to make additional investments to support Kinective’s mission of helping financial institutions connect to banking’s future.”

About Kinective

Kinective is a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software to more than 2,500 banks and credit unions in North America. Kinective was created in June 2023 as the new brand uniting CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM, three complementary financial technology companies that together have over 70 years of experience in banking. Kinective provides financial institutions with access to innovation, helping them unlock new possibilities and connect to the future. For more information, please visit www.kinective.io.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.