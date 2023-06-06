ETSI and Wireless Innovation Forum Join for New Whitepaper on Spectrum Sharing for Local Private Networks

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a joint effort to promote spectrum sharing approaches for specific use cases, ETSI and The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) have developed a joint whitepaper: Spectrum Sharing Frameworks for Temporary, Dynamic, and Flexible Spectrum Access for Local Private Networks. Based on the recently released ETSI Technical Report ETSI TR 103 885 and WInnForum Technical Report WINNF-TR-2011 V1.0.0, this international collaboration provides a status analysis of dynamic spectrum sharing use cases and frameworks, including the associated evaluation elements and opportunities to adopt these frameworks, to regulators such as the CEPT worldwide. The outcome of the analysis is being presented today at the European Spectrum Management Conference in Brussels.

Use cases addressed in this whitepaper include audio Programme Making and Special Events (audio PMSE), wireless industrial automation, Public Protection & Disaster Relief (PPDR), and drone control and payload. All presented use cases demand high level of Quality of Service (QoS) and are limited in time and space. The document also introduces various standardized spectrum sharing frameworks that are based on data base architectures, such as Licensed Shared Access (LSA), evolved Licensed Shared Access (eLSA), Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC), and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

Per the paper, designing and implementing appropriate dynamic spectrum sharing frameworks would provide a solution to the current issues of scarcity and usability of spectrum in different regions of the world. Based on the most challenging characteristics extracted from all use cases, a desirable parameter set for an envisaged sharing framework is presented that suggests further evolution of the frameworks discussed.

Taking into account the benefits and disadvantages of the various sharing procedures with respect to the use cases described authors conclude that AFC and eLSA could be possible candidates for a sharing framework that ensures incumbent protection and CBRS a starting point for a sharing solution that natively supports inter-system coordination between secondary users. Adjustments of all procedures are envisaged to make the frameworks useable for various applications. This will accommodate for specific QoS levels and the common need for automation of local ad-hoc deployment of private networks.

The next step to address the gaps mentioned in the whitepaper would be to develop envisaged adjustments for AFC, eLSA, and CBRS (adding, removing, and/or modifying features).

The whitepaper is available HERE.

